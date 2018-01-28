Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, January 27th

TIC Wrestling Tournament
1 Lake Mills 221.0
2 Eagle Grove 158.5
3 North Butler 154.5
4 Osage 144.5
5 Central Springs 135.0
6 West Hancock 113.0
7 Newman Catholic 107.0
8 Nashua-Plainfield 104.5
9 Belmond-Klemme 92.0
10 Saint Ansgar 74.0
11 Forest City 72.0
12 Northwood-Kensett 65.5
13 North Union 61.0
14 West Fork, Sheffield 48.0
15 Rockford 46.5
16 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 40.0
HS Wrestling
Albert Lea 50, Farmington 19
HS Boys Basketball
Central Springs 46, N-K 40
GHV 80, Eagle Grove 36
Garrigan 79, North Iowa 51
West Fork 60, Osage 55
North Butler 49, N-P 38
HS Girls Basketball
Central Springs 57, N-K 33
Garrigan 64, North Iowa 37
Osage 46, West Fork 39
North Union 71, Lake Mills 44
Blooming Prairie 65, A-C 56
St. Ansgar 41, Rockford 28