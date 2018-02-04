Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, February 3rd

MHSHL

Mason City 10, Ames 0

HS BB

Austin 61, Minnehaha Academy 59

NRHEG 66, Fairmont 62

NICS 38, NI Alliance 24

NICS 35, Boone Classics 32

HS GB

Crestwood 67, Caledonia 47

NICS 27, NI Alliance 21

NICS 24, Boone Classics 20



NAIA WBB

Bellevue 70, Waldorf 64

HS Wrestling

Owatonna 30, Albert Lea 27

Class 1A, Sectional 6

Team Scores

1 Lake Mills 241.0

2 Eagle Grove 196.0

3 Newman Catholic 159.0

4 West Hancock 133.0

5 Belmond-Klemme 95.0

6 West Fork 72.0

7 St. Edmond 31.0

Individual Results

106

1st Place - Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills

2nd Place - Ryan Duckett of St. Edmond

3rd Place - Jacob Graham of Eagle Grove

4th Place - Cael Wollner of Newman Catholic

5th Place - Derek Oberhelman of West Hancock

113

1st Place - Derek Graham of Eagle Grove

2nd Place - Caiden Jones of Lake Mills

120

1st Place - Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills

2nd Place - Gabriel Rolon of Eagle Grove

3rd Place - Cade Hansen of Newman Catholic

4th Place - Tjaden Dixon of West Fork

126

1st Place - Jacob Mcbride of Newman Catholic

2nd Place - Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme

3rd Place - Alex Martinson of Lake Mills

4th Place - Noah Carlson of St. Edmond

5th Place - Josh Graham of Eagle Grove

132

1st Place - Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove

2nd Place - Casey Hanson of Lake Mills

3rd Place - George Schmit of Newman Catholic

4th Place - Max Beminio of Belmond-Klemme

5th Place - Reed Brown of West Hancock

138

1st Place - Kyle Beery of Lake Mills

2nd Place - Dawson Lalor of Eagle Grove

3rd Place - Wil Gribben of Newman Catholic

145

1st Place - Kam Black of Newman Catholic

2nd Place - Dalton Subject of West Hancock

3rd Place - Evan Anderson of Eagle Grove

4th Place - Edson Ramirez of West Fork

5th Place - Carson Rygh of Lake Mills

152

1st Place - Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove

2nd Place - Drae Love of Lake Mills

3rd Place - Jacob Smith of Newman Catholic

4th Place - Justin Ausborn of West Hancock

5th Place - Trent Despenas of West Fork

6th Place - Jaden Warren of Belmond-Klemme

160

1st Place - Tate Hagen of West Hancock

2nd Place - Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills

3rd Place - Ben Jacobs of Newman Catholic

4th Place - Tristan Halfpop of Belmond-Klemme

170

1st Place - Chase Mccleish of Newman Catholic

2nd Place - Brayden Lyman of Eagle Grove

3rd Place - Cole Bergo of Lake Mills

4th Place - Cole Kelly of West Hancock

182

1st Place - Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place - Caleb Eckels of West Hancock

3rd Place - Drake Harnish of Lake Mills

4th Place - Dylan Kruckenberg of Eagle Grove

5th Place - Caden Kratz of Newman Catholic

6th Place - Jake Szalat of St. Edmond

195

1st Place - Gabe Irons of Lake Mills

2nd Place - Hunter Hagen of West Hancock

3rd Place - Collin Meints of West Fork

4th Place - Alex Bartz of Belmond-Klemme

5th Place - Reco Jolly of Eagle Grove

220

1st Place - Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove

2nd Place - Max Johnson of Lake Mills

3rd Place - Jordan Clark of West Fork

4th Place - Austin Brouwer of West Hancock

285

1st Place - Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme

2nd Place - Alex Bender of West Fork

3rd Place - Chandler Redenius of West Hancock

4th Place - Brett Tyler of Lake Mills

5th Place - Leo Calles of Eagle Grove

6th Place - Logan Allison of Newman Catholic

Class 1A, Sectional 12

Team Scores

1 Denver 254.0

2 North Butler-Clarksville 170.0

3 Central Springs 168.0

4 Nashua-Plainfield 139.5

5 Northwood-Kensett 122.0

6 Saint Ansgar 101.0

7 Riceville 83.0

8 Rockford 56.0

Individual Results

106

1st Place - Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield

2nd Place - Brooks Meyer of Denver

3rd Place - Derek Peterson of Saint Ansgar

4th Place - Garret Heagel of Central Springs

5th Place - Kaden Petersen of Rockford

6th Place - Seth Lane of North Butler-Clarksville

113

1st Place - Jacob Moore of Denver

2nd Place - Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd Place - Bryce Trees of North Butler-Clarksville

4th Place - Jaden Hutchinson of Saint Ansgar

5th Place - Jaxon Tate of Central Springs

120

1st Place - Isaac Schimmels of Denver

2nd Place - Carter Pals of Central Springs

3rd Place - Cade Hardy of North Butler-Clarksville

4th Place - Kollyn Lentz of Nashua-Plainfield

126

1st Place - Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

2nd Place - Trevor Brinkman of North Butler-Clarksville

3rd Place - Adrian Kaski of Riceville

4th Place - Brody Shover of Denver

5th Place - Sam Juenger of Saint Ansgar

6th Place - Christian Hillman of Nashua-Plainfield

132

1st Place - Gabriel Lewis of Denver

2nd Place - Devan Hackenmiller of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place - Teryn Joebgen of North Butler-Clarksville

4th Place - Jeff Yezek of Northwood-Kensett

5th Place - Michael Stille of Nashua-Plainfield

6th Place - Sebastian Beck of Central Springs

138

1st Place - Riley Wright of Denver

2nd Place - Trevor Johnson of Rockford

3rd Place - Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs

4th Place - Brandon Varner of Northwood-Kensett

5th Place - Brett Marshall of North Butler-Clarksville

6th Place - Brecken Buringrud of Saint Ansgar

145

1st Place - Chance Throndson of Riceville

2nd Place - Tristen Brase of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd Place - Lucas Garl of Central Springs

4th Place - Koltyn Beckham of North Butler-Clarksville

5th Place - Samuel Kliment of Northwood-Kensett

6th Place - Connor Springer of Saint Ansgar

152

1st Place - Caleb Wilson of Denver

2nd Place - C.J. Niedert of North Butler-Clarksville

3rd Place - Logan Benjegerdes of Northwood-Kensett

4th Place - Sage Hulshizer of Saint Ansgar

5th Place - Max Howes of Central Springs

6th Place - Dylan Downing of Nashua-Plainfield

160

1st Place - Cameron Rasing of Rockford

2nd Place - John Ebaugh of Denver

3rd Place - Dylan Marker of Central Springs

4th Place - Beau Thompson of North Butler-Clarksville

5th Place - Derik Downing of Nashua-Plainfield

6th Place - Preston Isler of Saint Ansgar

170

1st Place - Cael Krueger of Denver

2nd Place - Brandon Trees of North Butler-Clarksville

3rd Place - Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett

4th Place - Evan Kalainoff of Nashua-Plainfield

5th Place - Avery Garner of Central Springs

6th Place - Joseph Harris of Riceville

182

1st Place - Zach Ryg of Central Springs

2nd Place - Dayton Smith of Saint Ansgar

3rd Place - Gavin Varner of Northwood-Kensett

4th Place - Carter Mauer of Riceville

5th Place - Dallas Testroet of North Butler-Clarksville

6th Place - Nathan Eggena of Denver

195

1st Place - Trevor Dorn of Denver

2nd Place - Nathan Dettmer of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd Place - Cole Byrnes of Riceville

4th Place - J.c. Ulrich of North Butler-Clarksville

5th Place - Brett Hansen of Rockford

6th Place - Elijah Soltero of Saint Ansgar

220

1st Place - Zack Santee of Central Springs

2nd Place - Trace Engel of North Butler-Clarksville

3rd Place - Marcus Brandt of Northwood-Kensett

4th Place - Brandon Maitland of Denver

5th Place - Dalton Asche of Nashua-Plainfield

6th Place - Collin Ubben of Saint Ansgar

285

1st Place - Brock Farley of Denver

2nd Place - Teddy Behrens of Central Springs

3rd Place - Chris Eastman of Riceville

4th Place - Ryder Lestrud of Northwood-Kensett

5th Place - Tanner Striegel of Nashua-Plainfield

Class 2A, Sectional 2

Team Scores

1 Clear Lake 244.0

2 Iowa Falls-Alden 218.0

3 Osage 201.5

4 Forest City 122.0

5 Roland-Story 108.5

6 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 83.0

Individual Results

106

1st Place - Sam Nelson of Clear Lake

2nd Place - Averee Abben of Osage

3rd Place - Joe Hovick of Roland-Story

4th Place - Brock Moore of Forest City

5th Place - Jackson Kobe of Iowa Falls-Alden

113

1st Place - Joe Sullivan of Osage

2nd Place - Conner Morey of Clear Lake

3rd Place - Jack Ites of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place - Wyatt Gelhaus of Forest City

5th Place - Drew Furst of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

6th Place - Ben Sarver of Roland-Story

120

1st Place - Joe Jacobs of Osage

2nd Place - Mason Kent of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place - Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City

4th Place - Brandon Galkin of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

5th Place - Lucas Risdal of Roland-Story

126

1st Place - Eric Faught of Clear Lake

2nd Place - Quinton Buresh of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place - William Kirschbaum of Forest City

4th Place - Ryan Adams of Osage

132

1st Place - Brody Roll of Osage

2nd Place - Darin Lemke of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place - Bryan Hillyer of Clear Lake

4th Place - Nicholas Wakefield of Roland-Story

5th Place - Brett Walton of Forest City

138

1st Place - Koby Hassebrock of Roland-Story

2nd Place - Jackson Hamlin of Clear Lake

3rd Place - Riley Burke of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place - Nolan Byrnes of Osage

5th Place - Luke Brown of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

145

1st Place - Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake

2nd Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage

3rd Place - Kristian Gunderson of Forest City

4th Place - Cayden Howland of Iowa Falls-Alden

5th Place - Max Halstead of Roland-Story

152

1st Place - Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

2nd Place - Rhys Glidden of Clear Lake

3rd Place - Mitchell Schotanus of Osage

4th Place - Levi Henderson of Iowa Falls-Alden

5th Place - Reynaldo Torres of Roland-Story

160

1st Place - Zach Williams of Osage

2nd Place - Ben Finn of Clear Lake

3rd Place - Colby McWherter of Iowa Falls-Alden

4th Place - Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

5th Place - Dylan Jenkins of Forest City

170

1st Place - Colin Muller of Osage

2nd Place - Alberto Salmeron of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place - Chance Poley of Clear Lake

4th Place - Liam Scheuermann of Roland-Story

5th Place - Jacob Trunkhill of Forest City

6th Place - Buck Weaver of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

182

1st Place - Riley McWherter of Iowa Falls-Alden

2nd Place - Dalton Mennenga of Clear Lake

3rd Place - Tim Buck of Forest City

4th Place - Chris Schneider of Osage

5th Place - Nick Billings of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

6th Place - Saber Cory of Roland-Story

195

1st Place - Kade Hambly of Clear Lake

2nd Place - Nicholas Hamilton of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place - Jimmy Philipsen of Roland-Story

4th Place - Gabe Staudt of Forest City

5th Place - Josiah Meier of Osage

220

1st Place - Victor Sanchez of Iowa Falls-Alden

2nd Place - Michael Schiermeister of Roland-Story

3rd Place - Austin Kelso of Forest City

4th Place - AJ Stevenson of Clear Lake

285

1st Place - Jake Keith of Clear Lake

2nd Place - McKade Eisentrager of Iowa Falls-Alden

3rd Place - Tyler Nielsen of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

4th Place - Evan Larson of Forest City

5th Place - Connor Smith of Osage

Class 2A, Sectional 1

Team Scores

1 NHTV 289.0

2 Charles City 170.5

3 Sh-bcluw 166.0

4 Hampton-Dumont 152.0

5 Ap-gc 127.0

6 Gr-nt, Reinbeck 94.0

Individual Results

106

1st Place - Johnny Dreckman of NHTV

2nd Place - Abe Scheideman of Hampton-Dumont

3rd Place - Colton Keller of Sh-bcluw

4th Place - Aden Fischer of Ap-gc

113

1st Place - Taylor Kolthoff of Sh-bcluw

2nd Place - Bronson Forsyth of Charles City

3rd Place - Cole Engel of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

4th Place - Alex Kriener of NHTV

120

1st Place - Carson Babcock of NHTV

2nd Place - Alec Staudt of Charles City

3rd Place - Jaycob Martzahn of Hampton-Dumont

4th Place - Hunter Allen of Sh-bcluw

5th Place - Sam Snyder of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

126

1st Place - Mason Cleveland of NHTV

2nd Place - Nathan Klahsen of Ap-gc

3rd Place - Shadner Anderson of Sh-bcluw

4th Place - Isaiah Montalvo of Hampton-Dumont

5th Place - Zane Nelson of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

132

1st Place - Max Babcock of NHTV

2nd Place - Coby Willett of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place - Parker Allen of Hampton-Dumont

4th Place - Matthew Klahsen of Ap-gc

5th Place - Brecken Payne of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

138

1st Place - Michael Blockhus of NHTV

2nd Place - Brier Uhlenhopp of Ap-gc

3rd Place - Neifer Ralston of Sh-bcluw

4th Place - Cory Isenhower of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

5th Place - Pedro Castillo of Hampton-Dumont

145

1st Place - Noah Fye of NHTV

2nd Place - Koty Kruse of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place - Cole Reams of Charles City

4th Place - David Cornejo of Hampton-Dumont

5th Place - Noah Weber of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

6th Place - Austin Knaack of Ap-gc

152

1st Place - Dylan Koresh of Charles City

2nd Place - Clayton Taylor of NHTV

3rd Place - Michael Fuller of Sh-bcluw

4th Place - Bryan Flores of Hampton-Dumont

5th Place - Andrew Schrage of Ap-gc

6th Place - Tommy Weber of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

160

1st Place - Cale Reicks of NHTV

2nd Place - Elliott Sinnwell of Charles City

3rd Place - Josh Kew of Hampton-Dumont

4th Place - Lucas Halverson of Sh-bcluw

170

1st Place - Noah Glaser of NHTV

2nd Place - Jack Sindlinger of Charles City

3rd Place - Trey Barz of Hampton-Dumont

4th Place - Owen Fuller of Sh-bcluw

5th Place - Zade Podhajsky of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

6th Place - Nick Johnson of Ap-gc

182

1st Place - Hunter Maitland of Ap-gc

2nd Place - Evan Rosonke of NHTV

3rd Place - Sam Niichel of Charles City

4th Place - Logan Walker of Hampton-Dumont

5th Place - Conway Feisel of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

195

1st Place - Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont

2nd Place - Max Schwickerath of NHTV

3rd Place - Bronson Wrage of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

220

1st Place - Areon Day of NHTV

2nd Place - Josh Halligan of Charles City

3rd Place - Nolan Freeman of Ap-gc

4th Place - Michael Krienert of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

5th Place - Connor Donaldson of Hampton-Dumont

6th Place - Calob Keller of Sh-bcluw

285

1st Place - Tylor Zuspan of Charles City

2nd Place - Ryne Fuller of Sh-bcluw

3rd Place - Tom Clark of NHTV

4th Place - Bryce Campbell of Ap-gc

5th Place - Xander Bradley of Gr-nt, Reinbeck

Class 2A, Sectional 10

Team Scores

1 West Delaware, Manchester 250.0

2 Crestwood, Cresco 245.5

3 Decorah 170.0

4 North Fayette Valley 108.0

5 Oelwein 102.0

6 Waukon 82.5

Individual Results

106

1st Place - Luke Farmer of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place - Nathaniel Bigalk of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Marcus Gibbs of Wauko

113

1st Place - Kyzer Engen of Decorah

2nd Place - Evan Woods of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Matthew Slifka of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Carsen Jeanes of Oelwein

120

1st Place - Kaden Anderlik of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Reily Dolan of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Mason Olsgard of Decorah

126

1st Place - Philip Ihde of Decorah

2nd Place - Alex Maury of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Hunter Fousek of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Blake Smith of Oelwein

5th Place - Levi Lauer of North Fayette Valley

132

1st Place - Gunner Rodgers of North Fayette Valley

2nd Place - Jackson Rolfs of Decorah

3rd Place - Hunter Bye of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Wyatt Thompson of West Delaware, Manchester

5th Place - Lance Egan of Waukon

6th Place - Andrew Roete of Oelwein

138

1st Place - Miles Hansmeier of Waukon

2nd Place - Cole Engel of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Carlos Beascochea of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Joel Grimes of North Fayette Valley

5th Place - Brendan Lovstuen of Decorah

145

1st Place - Ryan Steffen of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Cael Meyer of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Jesse Daughton of North Fayette Valley

4th Place - Drake Logan of Oelwein

5th Place - Nate Rolfs of Decorah

152

1st Place - Mitchel Mangold of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place - Chris Guest of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Weston Fantz of North Fayette Valley

4th Place - Joey Barron of Oelwein

5th Place - Elijah Mitchell of Decorah

6th Place - Nathan Johnson of Waukon

160

1st Place - Colter Bye of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Bryan Graves of Oelwein

3rd Place - Jared Voss of West Delaware, Manchester

4th Place - Kale Rodgers of North Fayette Valley

5th Place - Brandon Gulrud of Decorah

6th Place - Carter Benzing of Waukon

170

1st Place - Jack Neuhaus of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place - Tristan Hansmeier of Waukon

3rd Place - Ross Niewoehner of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Dawson Palmer of Decorah

5th Place - Ernane Da Silva of Oelwein

6th Place - Dylan Durnan of North Fayette Valley

182

1st Place - Judd Grover of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Jordan Bries of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Andy Murphy of Decorah

4th Place - Gage Voshell of Oelwein

5th Place - Luke Pladsen of Waukon

195

1st Place - Harrison Goebel of West Delaware, Manchester

2nd Place - Andy Lillegraven of Decorah

3rd Place - Jared Knutson of Crestwood, Cresco

4th Place - Landon Berns of Waukon

5th Place - Jerad Stewart of Oelwein

220

1st Place - Jordan Baumler of North Fayette Valley

2nd Place - Stone Peckham of Crestwood, Cresco

3rd Place - Ben Ridenour of West Delaware, Manchester

4th Place - Caden Keck of Decorah

5th Place - Austin Dison of Oelwein

285

1st Place - Jacob Knutson of Crestwood, Cresco

2nd Place - Carson Petlon of West Delaware, Manchester

3rd Place - Daniel Schwartzhoff of Decorah

4th Place - Riley McKeeman of Oelwein

5th Place - Jackson Blue of North Fayette Valley

Class 2A, Sectional 15

Team Scores

1 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 256.5

2 Algona 193.0

3 Humboldt 169.0

4 Southeast Valley, Gowrie 166.0

5 South Central Calhoun 121.5

6 Pocahontas Area/L-M 101.0

106

1st Place - Jacob Mielke of Pocahontas Area/L-M

2nd Place - Tyler Stein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

3rd Place - Cole Nelson of Humboldt

4th Place - Evan Deal of Algona

113

1st Place - Remington Hanson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place - Coledon Bethel of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

3rd Place - Ayden Toms of South Central Calhoun

4th Place - Reece Eakins of Algona

5th Place - Tyler Vick of Pocahontas Area/L-M

6th Place - Zach Packard of Humboldt

120

1st Place - Keaton Wilson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place - Luke McKenna of Algona

3rd Place - Mason Goodwin of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

4th Place - Jordan Jensen of Humboldt

5th Place - Hannah Payne of South Central Calhoun

126

1st Place - Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area/L-M

2nd Place - Bryce Allen of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

3rd Place - Sam Hemmestad of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

4th Place - Bryce Witham of Algona

5th Place - Tanner Myer of Humboldt

132

1st Place - Trey Lawrence of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

2nd Place - Connor Johnson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

3rd Place - Zach Kollmorgen of Humboldt

4th Place - Jordan Khommanyvong of South Central Calhoun

5th Place - Hunter Berry of Algona

138

1st Place - Reed Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place - Cole Johnson of Algona

3rd Place - Colton Klingson of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

4th Place - Thomas Melohn of Pocahontas Area/L-M

5th Place - Timmy Larson of Humboldt

6th Place - Hunter Voith of South Central Calhoun

145

1st Place - Tanner Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place - Joey Busse of Humboldt

3rd Place - Caleb Talbot of Algona

4th Place - Tanner Fistler of South Central Calhoun

5th Place - Evan McCrady of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

152

1st Place - Chase McAlister of South Central Calhoun

2nd Place - Austin Chase of Algona

3rd Place - Sam Wigans of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

4th Place - Logan Moser of Humboldt

5th Place - Chandler Witzke of Pocahontas Area/L-M

6th Place - Quinton Clancy of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

160

1st Place - Reymundo Vasquez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place - Brody Goodman of South Central Calhoun

3rd Place - Levi Naeve of Humboldt

4th Place - Mitchell Priebe of Algona

5th Place - Everett Lahr of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

170

1st Place - Carson Devine of Algona

2nd Place - Mason Carpenter of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

3rd Place - Carter Fluckiger of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

4th Place - Josh Van Hulzen of South Central Calhoun

5th Place - Davion Goodell of Humboldt

182

1st Place - Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

2nd Place - Calvin Kruse of Algona

3rd Place - Colby Lienemann of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

4th Place - Joel Osborn of Humboldt

5th Place - Drake Jones of Pocahontas Area/L-M

195

1st Place - Noah Murphy of Algona

2nd Place - Philip Minkler of Pocahontas Area/L-M

3rd Place - Hunter Egdorf of Humboldt

4th Place - Salvador Fregoso of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

5th Place - Tristan Patterson of South Central Calhoun

6th Place - Jaxson Carlson of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

220

1st Place - Brandon Johnson of Humboldt

2nd Place - Xavier Nichols of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

3rd Place - Brian King of South Central Calhoun

4th Place - Kain Nelson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

5th Place - Gavin Meints of Algona

285

1st Place - Spencer Trenary of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2nd Place - Dominick Etherington of Algona

3rd Place - Justin Jones of Humboldt

4th Place - Clayton McFarland of Southeast Valley, Gowrie

5th Place - Keegan Jepsen of Pocahontas Area/L-M

6th Place - Kody Kutz of South Central Calhoun