Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, February 3rd

MHSHL
Mason City 10, Ames 0
HS BB
Austin 61, Minnehaha Academy 59
NRHEG 66, Fairmont 62
NICS 38, NI Alliance 24
NICS 35, Boone Classics 32
HS GB
Crestwood 67, Caledonia 47
NICS 27, NI Alliance 21
NICS 24, Boone Classics 20
NAIA WBB
Bellevue 70, Waldorf 64
HS Wrestling
Owatonna 30, Albert Lea 27
Class 1A, Sectional 6
Team Scores
1 Lake Mills 241.0
2 Eagle Grove 196.0
3 Newman Catholic 159.0
4 West Hancock 133.0
5 Belmond-Klemme 95.0
6 West Fork 72.0
7 St. Edmond 31.0
Individual Results
106
1st Place - Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills
2nd Place - Ryan Duckett of St. Edmond
3rd Place - Jacob Graham of Eagle Grove
4th Place - Cael Wollner of Newman Catholic
5th Place - Derek Oberhelman of West Hancock
113
1st Place - Derek Graham of Eagle Grove
2nd Place - Caiden Jones of Lake Mills
120
1st Place - Tyler Helgeson of Lake Mills
2nd Place - Gabriel Rolon of Eagle Grove
3rd Place - Cade Hansen of Newman Catholic
4th Place - Tjaden Dixon of West Fork
126
1st Place - Jacob Mcbride of Newman Catholic
2nd Place - Logan Heaberlin of Belmond-Klemme
3rd Place - Alex Martinson of Lake Mills
4th Place - Noah Carlson of St. Edmond
5th Place - Josh Graham of Eagle Grove
132
1st Place - Mark Dawson of Eagle Grove
2nd Place - Casey Hanson of Lake Mills
3rd Place - George Schmit of Newman Catholic
4th Place - Max Beminio of Belmond-Klemme
5th Place - Reed Brown of West Hancock
138
1st Place - Kyle Beery of Lake Mills
2nd Place - Dawson Lalor of Eagle Grove
3rd Place - Wil Gribben of Newman Catholic
145
1st Place - Kam Black of Newman Catholic
2nd Place - Dalton Subject of West Hancock
3rd Place - Evan Anderson of Eagle Grove
4th Place - Edson Ramirez of West Fork
5th Place - Carson Rygh of Lake Mills
152
1st Place - Saxon Lyman of Eagle Grove
2nd Place - Drae Love of Lake Mills
3rd Place - Jacob Smith of Newman Catholic
4th Place - Justin Ausborn of West Hancock
5th Place - Trent Despenas of West Fork
6th Place - Jaden Warren of Belmond-Klemme
160
1st Place - Tate Hagen of West Hancock
2nd Place - Elijah Wagner of Lake Mills
3rd Place - Ben Jacobs of Newman Catholic
4th Place - Tristan Halfpop of Belmond-Klemme
170
1st Place - Chase Mccleish of Newman Catholic
2nd Place - Brayden Lyman of Eagle Grove
3rd Place - Cole Bergo of Lake Mills
4th Place - Cole Kelly of West Hancock
182
1st Place - Tucker Kroeze of Belmond-Klemme
2nd Place - Caleb Eckels of West Hancock
3rd Place - Drake Harnish of Lake Mills
4th Place - Dylan Kruckenberg of Eagle Grove
5th Place - Caden Kratz of Newman Catholic
6th Place - Jake Szalat of St. Edmond
195
1st Place - Gabe Irons of Lake Mills
2nd Place - Hunter Hagen of West Hancock
3rd Place - Collin Meints of West Fork
4th Place - Alex Bartz of Belmond-Klemme
5th Place - Reco Jolly of Eagle Grove
220
1st Place - Joel Mendoza of Eagle Grove
2nd Place - Max Johnson of Lake Mills
3rd Place - Jordan Clark of West Fork
4th Place - Austin Brouwer of West Hancock
285
1st Place - Cameron Beminio of Belmond-Klemme
2nd Place - Alex Bender of West Fork
3rd Place - Chandler Redenius of West Hancock
4th Place - Brett Tyler of Lake Mills
5th Place - Leo Calles of Eagle Grove
6th Place - Logan Allison of Newman Catholic
Class 1A, Sectional 12
Team Scores
1 Denver 254.0
2 North Butler-Clarksville 170.0
3 Central Springs 168.0
4 Nashua-Plainfield 139.5
5 Northwood-Kensett 122.0
6 Saint Ansgar 101.0
7 Riceville 83.0
8 Rockford 56.0
Individual Results
106
1st Place - Brock Dietz of Nashua-Plainfield
2nd Place - Brooks Meyer of Denver
3rd Place - Derek Peterson of Saint Ansgar
4th Place - Garret Heagel of Central Springs
5th Place - Kaden Petersen of Rockford
6th Place - Seth Lane of North Butler-Clarksville
113
1st Place - Jacob Moore of Denver
2nd Place - Jakob Whitinger of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd Place - Bryce Trees of North Butler-Clarksville
4th Place - Jaden Hutchinson of Saint Ansgar
5th Place - Jaxon Tate of Central Springs
120
1st Place - Isaac Schimmels of Denver
2nd Place - Carter Pals of Central Springs
3rd Place - Cade Hardy of North Butler-Clarksville
4th Place - Kollyn Lentz of Nashua-Plainfield
126
1st Place - Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
2nd Place - Trevor Brinkman of North Butler-Clarksville
3rd Place - Adrian Kaski of Riceville
4th Place - Brody Shover of Denver
5th Place - Sam Juenger of Saint Ansgar
6th Place - Christian Hillman of Nashua-Plainfield
132
1st Place - Gabriel Lewis of Denver
2nd Place - Devan Hackenmiller of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place - Teryn Joebgen of North Butler-Clarksville
4th Place - Jeff Yezek of Northwood-Kensett
5th Place - Michael Stille of Nashua-Plainfield
6th Place - Sebastian Beck of Central Springs
138
1st Place - Riley Wright of Denver
2nd Place - Trevor Johnson of Rockford
3rd Place - Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs
4th Place - Brandon Varner of Northwood-Kensett
5th Place - Brett Marshall of North Butler-Clarksville
6th Place - Brecken Buringrud of Saint Ansgar
145
1st Place - Chance Throndson of Riceville
2nd Place - Tristen Brase of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd Place - Lucas Garl of Central Springs
4th Place - Koltyn Beckham of North Butler-Clarksville
5th Place - Samuel Kliment of Northwood-Kensett
6th Place - Connor Springer of Saint Ansgar
152
1st Place - Caleb Wilson of Denver
2nd Place - C.J. Niedert of North Butler-Clarksville
3rd Place - Logan Benjegerdes of Northwood-Kensett
4th Place - Sage Hulshizer of Saint Ansgar
5th Place - Max Howes of Central Springs
6th Place - Dylan Downing of Nashua-Plainfield
160
1st Place - Cameron Rasing of Rockford
2nd Place - John Ebaugh of Denver
3rd Place - Dylan Marker of Central Springs
4th Place - Beau Thompson of North Butler-Clarksville
5th Place - Derik Downing of Nashua-Plainfield
6th Place - Preston Isler of Saint Ansgar
170
1st Place - Cael Krueger of Denver
2nd Place - Brandon Trees of North Butler-Clarksville
3rd Place - Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett
4th Place - Evan Kalainoff of Nashua-Plainfield
5th Place - Avery Garner of Central Springs
6th Place - Joseph Harris of Riceville
182
1st Place - Zach Ryg of Central Springs
2nd Place - Dayton Smith of Saint Ansgar
3rd Place - Gavin Varner of Northwood-Kensett
4th Place - Carter Mauer of Riceville
5th Place - Dallas Testroet of North Butler-Clarksville
6th Place - Nathan Eggena of Denver
195
1st Place - Trevor Dorn of Denver
2nd Place - Nathan Dettmer of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd Place - Cole Byrnes of Riceville
4th Place - J.c. Ulrich of North Butler-Clarksville
5th Place - Brett Hansen of Rockford
6th Place - Elijah Soltero of Saint Ansgar
220
1st Place - Zack Santee of Central Springs
2nd Place - Trace Engel of North Butler-Clarksville
3rd Place - Marcus Brandt of Northwood-Kensett
4th Place - Brandon Maitland of Denver
5th Place - Dalton Asche of Nashua-Plainfield
6th Place - Collin Ubben of Saint Ansgar
285
1st Place - Brock Farley of Denver
2nd Place - Teddy Behrens of Central Springs
3rd Place - Chris Eastman of Riceville
4th Place - Ryder Lestrud of Northwood-Kensett
5th Place - Tanner Striegel of Nashua-Plainfield
Class 2A, Sectional 2
Team Scores
1 Clear Lake 244.0
2 Iowa Falls-Alden 218.0
3 Osage 201.5
4 Forest City 122.0
5 Roland-Story 108.5
6 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 83.0
Individual Results
106
1st Place - Sam Nelson of Clear Lake
2nd Place - Averee Abben of Osage
3rd Place - Joe Hovick of Roland-Story
4th Place - Brock Moore of Forest City
5th Place - Jackson Kobe of Iowa Falls-Alden
113
1st Place - Joe Sullivan of Osage
2nd Place - Conner Morey of Clear Lake
3rd Place - Jack Ites of Iowa Falls-Alden
4th Place - Wyatt Gelhaus of Forest City
5th Place - Drew Furst of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
6th Place - Ben Sarver of Roland-Story
120
1st Place - Joe Jacobs of Osage
2nd Place - Mason Kent of Iowa Falls-Alden
3rd Place - Kaleb Umbaugh of Forest City
4th Place - Brandon Galkin of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
5th Place - Lucas Risdal of Roland-Story
126
1st Place - Eric Faught of Clear Lake
2nd Place - Quinton Buresh of Iowa Falls-Alden
3rd Place - William Kirschbaum of Forest City
4th Place - Ryan Adams of Osage
132
1st Place - Brody Roll of Osage
2nd Place - Darin Lemke of Iowa Falls-Alden
3rd Place - Bryan Hillyer of Clear Lake
4th Place - Nicholas Wakefield of Roland-Story
5th Place - Brett Walton of Forest City
138
1st Place - Koby Hassebrock of Roland-Story
2nd Place - Jackson Hamlin of Clear Lake
3rd Place - Riley Burke of Iowa Falls-Alden
4th Place - Nolan Byrnes of Osage
5th Place - Luke Brown of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
145
1st Place - Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake
2nd Place - Spencer Mooberry of Osage
3rd Place - Kristian Gunderson of Forest City
4th Place - Cayden Howland of Iowa Falls-Alden
5th Place - Max Halstead of Roland-Story
152
1st Place - Jared Shaw of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
2nd Place - Rhys Glidden of Clear Lake
3rd Place - Mitchell Schotanus of Osage
4th Place - Levi Henderson of Iowa Falls-Alden
5th Place - Reynaldo Torres of Roland-Story
160
1st Place - Zach Williams of Osage
2nd Place - Ben Finn of Clear Lake
3rd Place - Colby McWherter of Iowa Falls-Alden
4th Place - Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
5th Place - Dylan Jenkins of Forest City
170
1st Place - Colin Muller of Osage
2nd Place - Alberto Salmeron of Iowa Falls-Alden
3rd Place - Chance Poley of Clear Lake
4th Place - Liam Scheuermann of Roland-Story
5th Place - Jacob Trunkhill of Forest City
6th Place - Buck Weaver of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
182
1st Place - Riley McWherter of Iowa Falls-Alden
2nd Place - Dalton Mennenga of Clear Lake
3rd Place - Tim Buck of Forest City
4th Place - Chris Schneider of Osage
5th Place - Nick Billings of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
6th Place - Saber Cory of Roland-Story
195
1st Place - Kade Hambly of Clear Lake
2nd Place - Nicholas Hamilton of Iowa Falls-Alden
3rd Place - Jimmy Philipsen of Roland-Story
4th Place - Gabe Staudt of Forest City
5th Place - Josiah Meier of Osage
220
1st Place - Victor Sanchez of Iowa Falls-Alden
2nd Place - Michael Schiermeister of Roland-Story
3rd Place - Austin Kelso of Forest City
4th Place - AJ Stevenson of Clear Lake
285
1st Place - Jake Keith of Clear Lake
2nd Place - McKade Eisentrager of Iowa Falls-Alden
3rd Place - Tyler Nielsen of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
4th Place - Evan Larson of Forest City
5th Place - Connor Smith of Osage
Class 2A, Sectional 1
Team Scores
1 NHTV 289.0
2 Charles City 170.5
3 Sh-bcluw 166.0
4 Hampton-Dumont 152.0
5 Ap-gc 127.0
6 Gr-nt, Reinbeck 94.0
Individual Results
106
1st Place - Johnny Dreckman of NHTV
2nd Place - Abe Scheideman of Hampton-Dumont
3rd Place - Colton Keller of Sh-bcluw
4th Place - Aden Fischer of Ap-gc
113
1st Place - Taylor Kolthoff of Sh-bcluw
2nd Place - Bronson Forsyth of Charles City
3rd Place - Cole Engel of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
4th Place - Alex Kriener of NHTV
120
1st Place - Carson Babcock of NHTV
2nd Place - Alec Staudt of Charles City
3rd Place - Jaycob Martzahn of Hampton-Dumont
4th Place - Hunter Allen of Sh-bcluw
5th Place - Sam Snyder of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
126
1st Place - Mason Cleveland of NHTV
2nd Place - Nathan Klahsen of Ap-gc
3rd Place - Shadner Anderson of Sh-bcluw
4th Place - Isaiah Montalvo of Hampton-Dumont
5th Place - Zane Nelson of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
132
1st Place - Max Babcock of NHTV
2nd Place - Coby Willett of Sh-bcluw
3rd Place - Parker Allen of Hampton-Dumont
4th Place - Matthew Klahsen of Ap-gc
5th Place - Brecken Payne of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
138
1st Place - Michael Blockhus of NHTV
2nd Place - Brier Uhlenhopp of Ap-gc
3rd Place - Neifer Ralston of Sh-bcluw
4th Place - Cory Isenhower of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
5th Place - Pedro Castillo of Hampton-Dumont
145
1st Place - Noah Fye of NHTV
2nd Place - Koty Kruse of Sh-bcluw
3rd Place - Cole Reams of Charles City
4th Place - David Cornejo of Hampton-Dumont
5th Place - Noah Weber of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
6th Place - Austin Knaack of Ap-gc
152
1st Place - Dylan Koresh of Charles City
2nd Place - Clayton Taylor of NHTV
3rd Place - Michael Fuller of Sh-bcluw
4th Place - Bryan Flores of Hampton-Dumont
5th Place - Andrew Schrage of Ap-gc
6th Place - Tommy Weber of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
160
1st Place - Cale Reicks of NHTV
2nd Place - Elliott Sinnwell of Charles City
3rd Place - Josh Kew of Hampton-Dumont
4th Place - Lucas Halverson of Sh-bcluw
170
1st Place - Noah Glaser of NHTV
2nd Place - Jack Sindlinger of Charles City
3rd Place - Trey Barz of Hampton-Dumont
4th Place - Owen Fuller of Sh-bcluw
5th Place - Zade Podhajsky of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
6th Place - Nick Johnson of Ap-gc
182
1st Place - Hunter Maitland of Ap-gc
2nd Place - Evan Rosonke of NHTV
3rd Place - Sam Niichel of Charles City
4th Place - Logan Walker of Hampton-Dumont
5th Place - Conway Feisel of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
195
1st Place - Dalton Chipp of Hampton-Dumont
2nd Place - Max Schwickerath of NHTV
3rd Place - Bronson Wrage of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
220
1st Place - Areon Day of NHTV
2nd Place - Josh Halligan of Charles City
3rd Place - Nolan Freeman of Ap-gc
4th Place - Michael Krienert of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
5th Place - Connor Donaldson of Hampton-Dumont
6th Place - Calob Keller of Sh-bcluw
285
1st Place - Tylor Zuspan of Charles City
2nd Place - Ryne Fuller of Sh-bcluw
3rd Place - Tom Clark of NHTV
4th Place - Bryce Campbell of Ap-gc
5th Place - Xander Bradley of Gr-nt, Reinbeck
Class 2A, Sectional 10
Team Scores
1 West Delaware, Manchester 250.0
2 Crestwood, Cresco 245.5
3 Decorah 170.0
4 North Fayette Valley 108.0
5 Oelwein 102.0
6 Waukon 82.5
Individual Results
106
1st Place - Luke Farmer of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place - Nathaniel Bigalk of Crestwood, Cresco
3rd Place - Marcus Gibbs of Wauko
113
1st Place - Kyzer Engen of Decorah
2nd Place - Evan Woods of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Matthew Slifka of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Carsen Jeanes of Oelwein
120
1st Place - Kaden Anderlik of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Reily Dolan of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Mason Olsgard of Decorah
126
1st Place - Philip Ihde of Decorah
2nd Place - Alex Maury of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Hunter Fousek of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Blake Smith of Oelwein
5th Place - Levi Lauer of North Fayette Valley
132
1st Place - Gunner Rodgers of North Fayette Valley
2nd Place - Jackson Rolfs of Decorah
3rd Place - Hunter Bye of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Wyatt Thompson of West Delaware, Manchester
5th Place - Lance Egan of Waukon
6th Place - Andrew Roete of Oelwein
138
1st Place - Miles Hansmeier of Waukon
2nd Place - Cole Engel of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Carlos Beascochea of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Joel Grimes of North Fayette Valley
5th Place - Brendan Lovstuen of Decorah
145
1st Place - Ryan Steffen of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Cael Meyer of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Jesse Daughton of North Fayette Valley
4th Place - Drake Logan of Oelwein
5th Place - Nate Rolfs of Decorah
152
1st Place - Mitchel Mangold of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place - Chris Guest of Crestwood, Cresco
3rd Place - Weston Fantz of North Fayette Valley
4th Place - Joey Barron of Oelwein
5th Place - Elijah Mitchell of Decorah
6th Place - Nathan Johnson of Waukon
160
1st Place - Colter Bye of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Bryan Graves of Oelwein
3rd Place - Jared Voss of West Delaware, Manchester
4th Place - Kale Rodgers of North Fayette Valley
5th Place - Brandon Gulrud of Decorah
6th Place - Carter Benzing of Waukon
170
1st Place - Jack Neuhaus of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place - Tristan Hansmeier of Waukon
3rd Place - Ross Niewoehner of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Dawson Palmer of Decorah
5th Place - Ernane Da Silva of Oelwein
6th Place - Dylan Durnan of North Fayette Valley
182
1st Place - Judd Grover of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Jordan Bries of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Andy Murphy of Decorah
4th Place - Gage Voshell of Oelwein
5th Place - Luke Pladsen of Waukon
195
1st Place - Harrison Goebel of West Delaware, Manchester
2nd Place - Andy Lillegraven of Decorah
3rd Place - Jared Knutson of Crestwood, Cresco
4th Place - Landon Berns of Waukon
5th Place - Jerad Stewart of Oelwein
220
1st Place - Jordan Baumler of North Fayette Valley
2nd Place - Stone Peckham of Crestwood, Cresco
3rd Place - Ben Ridenour of West Delaware, Manchester
4th Place - Caden Keck of Decorah
5th Place - Austin Dison of Oelwein
285
1st Place - Jacob Knutson of Crestwood, Cresco
2nd Place - Carson Petlon of West Delaware, Manchester
3rd Place - Daniel Schwartzhoff of Decorah
4th Place - Riley McKeeman of Oelwein
5th Place - Jackson Blue of North Fayette Valley
Class 2A, Sectional 15
Team Scores
1 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 256.5
2 Algona 193.0
3 Humboldt 169.0
4 Southeast Valley, Gowrie 166.0
5 South Central Calhoun 121.5
6 Pocahontas Area/L-M 101.0
106
1st Place - Jacob Mielke of Pocahontas Area/L-M
2nd Place - Tyler Stein of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
3rd Place - Cole Nelson of Humboldt
4th Place - Evan Deal of Algona
113
1st Place - Remington Hanson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place - Coledon Bethel of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
3rd Place - Ayden Toms of South Central Calhoun
4th Place - Reece Eakins of Algona
5th Place - Tyler Vick of Pocahontas Area/L-M
6th Place - Zach Packard of Humboldt
120
1st Place - Keaton Wilson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place - Luke McKenna of Algona
3rd Place - Mason Goodwin of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
4th Place - Jordan Jensen of Humboldt
5th Place - Hannah Payne of South Central Calhoun
126
1st Place - Shea Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area/L-M
2nd Place - Bryce Allen of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
3rd Place - Sam Hemmestad of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
4th Place - Bryce Witham of Algona
5th Place - Tanner Myer of Humboldt
132
1st Place - Trey Lawrence of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
2nd Place - Connor Johnson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
3rd Place - Zach Kollmorgen of Humboldt
4th Place - Jordan Khommanyvong of South Central Calhoun
5th Place - Hunter Berry of Algona
138
1st Place - Reed Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place - Cole Johnson of Algona
3rd Place - Colton Klingson of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
4th Place - Thomas Melohn of Pocahontas Area/L-M
5th Place - Timmy Larson of Humboldt
6th Place - Hunter Voith of South Central Calhoun
145
1st Place - Tanner Abbas of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place - Joey Busse of Humboldt
3rd Place - Caleb Talbot of Algona
4th Place - Tanner Fistler of South Central Calhoun
5th Place - Evan McCrady of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
152
1st Place - Chase McAlister of South Central Calhoun
2nd Place - Austin Chase of Algona
3rd Place - Sam Wigans of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
4th Place - Logan Moser of Humboldt
5th Place - Chandler Witzke of Pocahontas Area/L-M
6th Place - Quinton Clancy of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
160
1st Place - Reymundo Vasquez of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place - Brody Goodman of South Central Calhoun
3rd Place - Levi Naeve of Humboldt
4th Place - Mitchell Priebe of Algona
5th Place - Everett Lahr of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
170
1st Place - Carson Devine of Algona
2nd Place - Mason Carpenter of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
3rd Place - Carter Fluckiger of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
4th Place - Josh Van Hulzen of South Central Calhoun
5th Place - Davion Goodell of Humboldt
182
1st Place - Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
2nd Place - Calvin Kruse of Algona
3rd Place - Colby Lienemann of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
4th Place - Joel Osborn of Humboldt
5th Place - Drake Jones of Pocahontas Area/L-M
195
1st Place - Noah Murphy of Algona
2nd Place - Philip Minkler of Pocahontas Area/L-M
3rd Place - Hunter Egdorf of Humboldt
4th Place - Salvador Fregoso of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
5th Place - Tristan Patterson of South Central Calhoun
6th Place - Jaxson Carlson of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
220
1st Place - Brandon Johnson of Humboldt
2nd Place - Xavier Nichols of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
3rd Place - Brian King of South Central Calhoun
4th Place - Kain Nelson of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
5th Place - Gavin Meints of Algona
285
1st Place - Spencer Trenary of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2nd Place - Dominick Etherington of Algona
3rd Place - Justin Jones of Humboldt
4th Place - Clayton McFarland of Southeast Valley, Gowrie
5th Place - Keegan Jepsen of Pocahontas Area/L-M
6th Place - Kody Kutz of South Central Calhoun