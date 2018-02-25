Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, February 24th

COUNCIL BLUFFS - Sophomore Austin Anderly became NIACC's 13th national wrestling champion Saturday night.

Anderly stopped Lincoln's Christian Kanzler 3-2 in the 141-pound NJCAA national title match inside the Mid-America Center to earn NIACC's first national title since the 2016 season and sixth under head coach Steve Kelly.

Anderly (14-2) advanced to the title bout with a 7-6 win over Triton's Tyree Johnson in Saturday morning's semifinals. It was the fifth straight season that the Trojans have had at least one wrestler in the finals.

ANDERLY'S ROAD TO THE TITLE

Anderly major dec. Jason Groff (Camden), 19-5; Anderly dec. Cody Karstetter (NE Oklahoma), 3-1; Anderly dec. Tyree Johnson (Triton), 7-6; Anderly dec. Christian Kanzler (Lincoln), 3-2.