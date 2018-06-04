Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, June 4th

HS Softball
North Butler 25, Lake Mills 3
Mason City 7, Marshalltown 6
Central Springs 4, Newman 3 Final/8
North Union 6, Rockford 3
North Iowa 4, West Fork 2
Clear Lake 13, Webster City 6
West Hancock 8, Eagle Grove 7
Marshalltown 5, Mason City 3
HS Baseball
West Fork 7, North Iowa 2
Marshalltown 10, Mason City 8
Newman 12, Central Springs 0
Lake Mills 10, North Butler 7
