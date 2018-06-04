Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, June 4th

Highlights: CS/Newman (BB+SB) and NU/Rockford (SB).

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

North Butler 25, Lake Mills 3

Mason City 7, Marshalltown 6

Central Springs 4, Newman 3 Final/8

North Union 6, Rockford 3

North Iowa 4, West Fork 2

Clear Lake 13, Webster City 6

West Hancock 8, Eagle Grove 7

Marshalltown 5, Mason City 3

HS Baseball

West Fork 7, North Iowa 2

Marshalltown 10, Mason City 8

Newman 12, Central Springs 0

Lake Mills 10, North Butler 7

