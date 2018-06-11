HS Softball
Scroll for more content...
Garrigan 11, West Hancock 1 Final/6
Osage 9, North Iowa 8
Newman 5, Rockford 2
Crestwood 11, Waukon 0
Clarksville 9, Riceville 1
Central Springs 16, B-K 0 Final/5
Ausenhus: No-hitter
Charles City 5, Decorah 1
HS Baseball
Newman 10, Rockford 0 Final/6
N-K 4, Lake Mills 3
West Fork 6, North Union 1
Decorah 10, Crestwood 0
Clear Lake 9, Algona 8
Central Springs 7, B-K 0
Related Content
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, June 11th
- Local sports/scores highlights from Monday, December 11th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, June 4th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Sunday, March 11th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, May 11th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, June 8th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, June 1st
- Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, June 2nd
- Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, June 6th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, June 7th