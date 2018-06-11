Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, June 11th

Baseball and softball highlights.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Scroll for more content...

Garrigan 11, West Hancock 1 Final/6

Osage 9, North Iowa 8

Newman 5, Rockford 2

Crestwood 11, Waukon 0

Clarksville 9, Riceville 1

Central Springs 16, B-K 0 Final/5
Ausenhus: No-hitter

Charles City 5, Decorah 1

HS Baseball

Newman 10, Rockford 0 Final/6

N-K 4, Lake Mills 3

West Fork 6, North Union 1

Decorah 10, Crestwood 0

Clear Lake 9, Algona 8

Central Springs 7, B-K 0

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Another shot of rain tonight before a chance to dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events