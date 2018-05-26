Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, May 25th

Highlights: N-P/WF (BB+SB) and SL/MC (BB).

Posted: May. 25, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Central Springs 9, North Butler 0

West Fork 6, N-P 1

Rockford 22, West Hancock 5

Newman 11, GHV 0 Final/6

St. Ansgar 16, Eagle Grove 4

North Union 14, Osage 2

HS Baseball

West FOrk 6, N-P 0

Lake Mills 10, North Iowa 0 Final/6

