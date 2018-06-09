Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, June 8th

Highlights: Garrigan at Lake Mills.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 10:42 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Scroll for more content...

Rockford 3, N-K 2

North Union 8, West Hancock 0 

HS Baseball

Lake Mills 7, Garrigan 5

GHV 4, St. Ansgar 1

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events