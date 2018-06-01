Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, June 1st

HS Baseball
Johnston 11, Mason City 3
Charles City 6, Oelwein 0
Oelwein 2, Charles City 1
Johnston 5, Mason City 4
Rockford 13, North Butler 3 Final/5
Clear Lake 2, Humboldt 1
Forest City 10, North Iowa 0 Final/6
West Fork 14, West Hancock 0 Final/5
Newman 12, Osage 0
St. Ansgar 8, Garrigan 4
HS Adaptive Softball
Rochester 8, Osseo 1
HS Softball
St. Ansgar 7, Garrigan 6
North Butler 9, Rockford 5
Humboldt 9, Clear Lake 3
West Fork 15, West Hancock 0 Final/4
HS Girls Soccer
Denver 8, Clear Lake 0
