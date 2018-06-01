Clear

Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, June 1st

Highlights include: Oelwein/CC (BB) and Johnston/MC (BB).

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Baseball

Johnston 11, Mason City 3

Charles City 6, Oelwein 0

Oelwein 2, Charles City 1

Johnston 5, Mason City 4

Rockford 13, North Butler 3 Final/5

Clear Lake 2, Humboldt 1

Forest City 10, North Iowa 0 Final/6

West Fork 14, West Hancock 0 Final/5

Newman 12, Osage 0

St. Ansgar 8, Garrigan 4

HS Adaptive Softball

Rochester 8, Osseo 1

HS Softball

St. Ansgar 7, Garrigan 6

North Butler 9, Rockford 5

Humboldt 9, Clear Lake 3

West Fork 15, West Hancock 0 Final/4

HS Girls Soccer

Denver 8, Clear Lake 0

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
It'll be a nice evening, but we're tracking showers and storms for Saturday.
