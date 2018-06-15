HS Softball
Osage 6, St. Ansgar 5
Mason City 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Charles City 4, Algona 0
Scroll for more content...
HS Baseball
West Fork 4, Northwood-Kensett 3 Final/8
Duluth Marshall 6, Caledonia 3
Related Content
- Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, June 15th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, June 1st
- Local sports scores/highlights from Friday, June 8th
- Local sports scores from Tuesday, May 15th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Saturday, June 2nd
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, June 4th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, June 6th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, June 7th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, June 11th
- Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, June 13th