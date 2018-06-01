Clear

Local sports scores from Thursday, May 31st

Baseball and softball scores.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 10:56 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Baseball

Red Wing 8, Austin 4 Final/11

West Fork 6, C-G-D 4

Mason City 3, Centennial 2

Mason City 2, Centennial 4

North Butler 11, St. Ansgar 9

R-S 5, Clear Lake 3

R-S 1, Clear Lake 3

HS Softball

Newman 14, Osage 5

Hayfield 14, W-K 0 Final/5

Northfield 9, Austin 1

Riceville 18, Tripoli 1

Central Springs 9, North Union 2

Johnston 9, Mason City 2

Johnston 16, Mason City 0 Final/3

Humboldt 5, GHV 0

HS Girls Lacrosse

JM/Lourdes 12, Mankato 4

