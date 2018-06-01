Local sports scores from Thursday, May 31st

HS Baseball
Red Wing 8, Austin 4 Final/11
West Fork 6, C-G-D 4
Mason City 3, Centennial 2
Mason City 2, Centennial 4
North Butler 11, St. Ansgar 9
R-S 5, Clear Lake 3
R-S 1, Clear Lake 3
HS Softball
Newman 14, Osage 5
Hayfield 14, W-K 0 Final/5
Northfield 9, Austin 1
Riceville 18, Tripoli 1
Central Springs 9, North Union 2
Johnston 9, Mason City 2
Johnston 16, Mason City 0 Final/3
Humboldt 5, GHV 0
HS Girls Lacrosse
JM/Lourdes 12, Mankato 4
