Local sports scores from Thursday, June 14th

HS Baseball
Caledonia 1, Minnehaha Academy 0
South Ridge 5, Rushford-Peterson 1
West Fork 11, A-G-W-S-R 5
Central Springs 7, North Butler 4
H-D 12, Central Springs 0
HS Softball
Central Springs 3, H-D 2
Crestwood 8, Decorah 0
St. Ansgar 10, IF-A 2
Valley 6, Mason City 1
Valley 12, Mason City 1
