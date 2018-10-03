Local sports scores from Saturday, March 10th

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 1 Semifinal
Lakeville North 71, Lakeville South 49
Rochester John Marshall 68, Owatonna 66
4A Section 2 Semifinal
Eden Prairie 67, Chaska 58
Edina 70, Prior Lake 62
4A Section 4 Semifinal
Cretin-Derham Hall 77, North St. Paul 63
East Ridge 49, Woodbury 48
4A Section 7 Semifinal
Blaine 62, Cambridge-Isanti 37
Forest Lake 74, Coon Rapids 58
4A Section 8 Semifinal
Buffalo 72, Moorhead 70
Maple Grove 71, St. Michael-Albertville 59
3A Section 1 Semifinal
Austin 79, Kasson-Mantorville 47
Northfield 65, Simley 45
3A Section 2 Semifinal
Mankato East 63, Mankato West 39
Waseca 78, Marshall 70
3A Section 4 Semifinal
Mahtomedi 83, Totino-Grace 81, OT
3A Section 5 Semifinal
Delano 80, Monticello 76
Willmar 57, Big Lake 52
3A Section 6 Semifinal
DeLaSalle 74, Benilde-St. Margaret's 57
Orono 87, Robbinsdale Cooper 77
3A Section 8 Semifinal
Fergus Falls 78, St. Cloud Apollo 66
Sauk Rapids-Rice 63, Detroit Lakes 49
2A Section 1 Semifinal
Byron 66, Lake City 63
Caledonia 99, St. Charles 78
2A Section 3 Semifinal
Minnewaska 68, New London-Spicer
66 Pipestone 78, Windom 53
2A Section 4 Quarterfinal
Minnehaha Academy 87, St. Paul Humboldt 50
New Life Academy 67, Concordia Academy 55
St. Paul Academy 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 61
Trinity 64, St. Croix Prep 50
2A Section 5 Quarterfinal
Breck 71, Maranatha Christian 69
Brooklyn Center 84, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 66
Minneapolis North 75, Litchfield 30
Rockford 50, Holy Family Catholic 48
2A Section 6 Quarterfinal
Eden Valley-Watkins 39, Maple Lake 37
Melrose 61, Kimball 59
Pine City 56, Annandale 52
St. Cloud Cathedral 62, Albany 49
2A Section 7 Quarterfinal
Barnum 69, Pequot Lakes 59
Esko 59, Moose Lake/Willow River 43
Proctor 61, Greenway 49
Virginia 66, International Falls 55
2A Section 8 Quarterfinal
Breckenridge 83, Crookston 58
Hawley 58, Park Rapids 45
Osakis 50, Warroad 39
Perham 83, East Grand Forks 63
1A Section 1 Semifinal
Rushford-Peterson 56, Kingsland 43
Spring Grove 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 60
1A Section 3 Semifinal
Minneota 53, Lakeview 51
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Southwest Minnesota Christian 63
1A Section 4 Quarterfinal
Christ's Household of Faith 68, West Lutheran 28
Heritage Christian Academy 85, Learning for Leadership Charter 35
Mounds Park Academy 47, Christian Life 38
Prairie Seeds Academy 80, Legacy Christian 76
1A Section 5 Quarterfinal
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53, St. John's Prep 47
Cromwell 60, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
Hinckley-Finlayson 79, Braham 63
1A Section 6 Quarterfinal
Hancock 69, Battle Lake 61
Lake Park-Audubon 62, Henning 49
Mahnomen-Waubun 54, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 53
Ortonville 74, Parkers Prairie 65
1A Section 7 Quarterfinal
Ely 77, Bigfork 48
Lakeview Christian Academy 76, Silver Bay 61
North Woods 84, Nashwauk-Keewatin 40
Wrenshall 67, Carlton 61
1A Section 8 Quarterfinal
Ada-Borup 64, Kittson County Central 28
Cass Lake-Bena 84, Red Lake 63
Fertile-Beltrami 65, Sacred Heart 59
Win-E-Mac 43, Fosston 39