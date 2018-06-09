Clear
Local sports scores from Saturday, June 9th

Baseball and softball scores.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS Softball

Newman 4, CR Xavier 3 Final/10

Newman 12, Garrigan 1 Final/5

Mason City 12, L-B 0

Mason City 12, G-LR 2

Spirit Lake 8, Mason City 7 Final/8

HS Baseball

Newman 18, Garrigan 3 Final/4

The risk for more severe weather persists as showers and thunderstorms linger for the evening.
