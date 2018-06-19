Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, June 18th

HS Baseball
Forest City 7, Lake Mills 6 Final/12
Jonston 8, Mason City 3
Eagle Grove 21, Northwood-Kensett 19
St. Ansgar 8, Central Springs 7
HS Softball
Newman 6, West Fork 3
Central Springs 18, St. Ansgar 0
GHV 11, West Hancock 4
North Butler 2, Garrigan 1
Johnston 12, Mason City 2
Johnston 1, Mason City 0 Final/8
Eagle Grove 7, Northwood-Kensett 6
North Union 8, North Iowa 0
Osage 12, N-P 5
