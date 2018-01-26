Local sheriff's office looks for new technology

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is looking to show the county board of supervisors why they feel they need new technology added to their cars.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are looking to add computers and dash cameras to all of their squad cars, something they say most Iowa agencies already have. They say adding these tools would increase their safety. The camera would give them a second line of video when they make a stop as well as a line of audio to record what happens.

Those with the Sheriff’s Office say the total cost of all of the equipment would be over $100 thousand, something those we spoke with say is well worth the money.

“I do fear for their safety they do go out on a lot of calls where their lives are in danger,” says Deb Roberts of Floyd. “I think just for their safety sake they should be caught up with technology.”

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors did not take action on the proposal.