CHARLES CITY, Iowa- It was a normal day at school for those at Charles city schools, the shooting in Parkland Florida has students like Falyn Knecht talking.“A lot of memories, just thinking what if this happened here,” said Knecht.“”It’s crazy that people can do this type of thing,” says Dylan Salinas.But for Knecht, this shooting hits closer to home.“There was a student last year that was acting different that I personally know,” she said. “I didn’t feel comfortable and I felt they were having problems outside of school.”Knecht said she reached out to a Charles City Schools staff member to try and get help for her friend, but it wasn’t easy.“I didn’t want my friend to be upset at me, but I thought it was the right thing to do,” Falyn said. “I felt like it could’ve saved lives.”Those with the school district say making these connections with students is something they push their staff and students to do in order to make them feel comfortable coming forward.“We really take a lot of pride and time with our staff talking about the importance of relationships with kids,” said Charles City Schools Principal Josh Johnson. “If you start to notice a change in behaviors with particular students to bring that to the administrator.”Though Knecht says it may be hard to come forward, she says she feels better that she did.“I heard that the suspect was actually in foster care and didn’t feel like he fit in, that’s how I felt for my friend and I don’t want him to ever feel like that,” she said.