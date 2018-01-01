Local recycling centers manage increased recycling from holidays

KASSON, Minn. - Some recycling centers are reporting being overwhlemed by increased material after the holidays.

But some recycling facilities in the area say they're handling the increase just fine.

"There's a lot of online shopping going on. I know it all shows up in cardboard, so we do see a lot of cardboard coming in," Ken Paulson, Facility Manager at Dodge County Transfer Station and Recycling Center, said.

He said they prepared for the holiday waste by providing extra recycling bins at their facility where people can drop off their recycling.

Anthony Wittmer is the Communications Coordinator for Olmsted County Environmental Resources. He said the recycling facility in Olmsted County saw a spike in recycling around Christmas, with about three times as much recycling in December compared to other months.

Like Dodge County's facility, Wittmer said the increase in recycling was nothing the facility couldn't handle.

While there was an increase around the holidays, Paulson with Dodge County's transfer station said there was also an increase during all of 2017.

He said they had a 3% increase in recycling and shipped over 200 ton of cardboard last year. But people don't always know what should and should not be recycled. He said plastic grocery bags and styrofoam are materials people often recycle, but the facility doesn't accept.

Wittmer with Olmsted County's recycling facility said they don't accept wrapping paper. He also said different haulers accept and reject different items, so everyone should check with their local hauler. Omsted County has a special tool to help people check which items are accepted.

We reached out to Mason City Recycling Center and didn't hear back.