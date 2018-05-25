Local politicians react to Gov. Dayton's vetoes

KIMT NEWS 3 - Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed the two biggest pieces of legislation passed by the Republican-led legislature, the tax conformity bill and the budget bill.

He said the tax bill did too little for ordinary people, but his decision would make it challenging for Minnesotans when the go to file taxes in 2019.

The budget bill he vetoed included spending on many issues important to people, including making schools safer. Dayton's veto of the budget bill means the state can't tap $6 million in federal funds for election cyber-security until after the November elections.

State Sen. Carla Nelson reacted to Dayton's vetoes, releasing this statement:

"It is clear that Governor Dayton does not have the best interests of Minnesotans in mind with his vetoes of the omnibus supplemental budget and tax conformity bill. Governor Dayton had an opportunity to end his time as governor on a high note, but instead, he chose to continue his legacy of scandal and obstruction at the expense of Minnesotans. There are people across our great state, and particularly in southern Minnesota, that are relying on us to fund crucial services and projects but unfortunately, our governor is more concerned about scoring political points with his liberal and progressive friends outside of Minnesota than doing what is best for the people he serves. Despite Governor Dayton's obstruction, I will remain focused on delivering for the people of Minnesota as will my Senate Republican colleagues."

Minnesota's First Congressional District Candidate Jim Hagedorn released the following statement:

"The Republican majorities in Congress and President Trump accomplished major tax reform and tax cuts last year. The results of this have already been seen with bonuses, wage increases, increased investments, and decreased unemployment. Unfortunately with Dayton's veto of the tax bill he risks Minnesota getting left behind in this boom. And, with Nancy Pelosi saying earlier this month that if the Democrats take control of the house they will repeal the very tax cuts that are improving our economy and our lives, this election offers the voters a clear contrast.”

Gov. Dayton is calling it the worst-managed legislative session he's ever seen.

"They messed this session up worse than I've ever seen," Dayton said, "and the last 8-10 days, as you know, is just absolute chaos. They couldn't agree among themselves."

Unlike last year, Dayton has vowed not to call a special session.