Local piano tuner repairs downtown pianos

MASON CITY, Iowa- If you have ever spent time in downtown Mason City you’ve probably noticed the pianos there for people to play, but leaving instruments out in the elements can take a toll. That is why Sam Crosser, a local piano tuner, is spending his Tuesday afternoon getting them ready to play.

Tuning the more than 200 strings is not an easy process and takes around 2 hours.

The community pianos are scattered throughout downtown Mason City for anyone to enjoy. Crosser likes to play them himself sometimes but says playing a piano that is out of tune isn’t fun for anyone.

“It’s a Quaye piano, so it is a quality piano,” said Crosser. “But being out in the elements is hard on the so I will see what I can do.”

Crosser said he will also be working on the one inside of the Southbridge mall.