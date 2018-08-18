Clear

Local piano tuner repairs downtown pianos

Local piano tuner repairs downtown pianos

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 7:46 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- If you have ever spent time in downtown Mason City you’ve probably noticed the pianos there for people to play, but leaving instruments out in the elements can take a toll. That is why Sam Crosser, a local piano tuner, is spending his Tuesday afternoon getting them ready to play.
Tuning the more than 200 strings is not an easy process and takes around 2 hours.
The community pianos are scattered throughout downtown Mason City for anyone to enjoy. Crosser likes to play them himself sometimes but says playing a piano that is out of tune isn’t fun for anyone.
“It’s a Quaye piano, so it is a quality piano,” said Crosser. “But being out in the elements is hard on the so I will see what I can do.”
Crosser said he will also be working on the one inside of the Southbridge mall.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
