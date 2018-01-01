Local pharmacies feeling impact of national Tamiflu shortage

KIMT NEWS 3- With the Iowa Department of Public Health saying the flu has not yet reached its peak, popular influenza medication is in high demand nationwide and our area is no exception.

Tamiflu is a prescribed drug that helps cut down the symptoms of influenza, but several local pharmacies are running low. We spoke to 8 major pharmacy companies in our area Tuesday. In Mason City both Hy-Vee’s say they cannot get the liquid form of the drug, but Hy-Vee East does have some in supply. Shopko in Mason City says they do not have the liquid Tamiflu or the generic capsules. Target in Mason City says they cannot order any of the liquid forms, but do have some in stock.

In Winnebago County, Shopko says they don’t have any of the generic brand liquid form but do have some of the other forms.

K-Mart and Hy-Vee in Floyd County say they have an adequate amount of the drug in supply.

Good news if you live in Worth County, Ver Helst Drug Center in Northwood says they are not having a problem getting any of the drugs in.

We spoke to one woman today who says she is happy that she has some extra in her cabinet.

“Doesn’t make me throw up all the time,” says Marylin Hasapopoulos of Clear Lake. “That helped so I didn't get dehydrated because I live by myself. My husband is in the mental place so it is up to me to take care of Marylin.”