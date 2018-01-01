Neighbors react to recent homicide

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Police have released the names of the victims and the suspect in Saturday night’s fatal stabbings.

Scroll for more content...

Officers responded to a call at the Castleview Apartments at 120 North Broadway around 7:15 pm. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Eric Flemming and 57-year-old Phillip Hicks on the fourth floor of the apartment suffering from critical stab wounds. Police say all three men were occupants at the Castleview Apartments.

R-P-D says crew began lifesaving treatment on both men. They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, were they later died around 8 pm.

KIMT New Three’s Jeremiah Wilcox talked to residents in the neighborhood.

Ryan Holmseth lives in the building next to Castleview. Holmseth said he saw the entire arrest from his apartment window on the 8th floor.

“It was very chaotic...the police were here all night,” said Holmseth “ I saw police surround the front then the back.”

Police arrested 54-year-old Glenn Johnson as he was trying to flee the scene from the rear stairway.

Helmseth said he isn't surprised this happened.

“A lot of drug activity and crazy people around...especially at night.”

Glenn Johnson is in police custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center where he’s charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder.