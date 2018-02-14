Local organization says more people could be victims in Bemis case

Scroll for more content...

KIMT NEWS 3- Those with crisis intervention say more people could be impacted by the actions of a man accused of putting a camera in a school bathroom.David Bemis is charged with invasion of privacy after police say he recorded four school employees in a Clear creek Elementary School bathroom.Those with Crisis Intervention Services in Mason City say invasion of privacy is a hard issue to deal with. Mary Ingham is a counselor who helps men and women working through the trauma often associated with this sort of crime. Ingham says a victim is defined as anyone who has changed their daily life because of the actions of someone else meaning staff members or others afraid to use public bathrooms for fear of being recorded could also be victims of Bemis ‘crime.“If you never go to the public bathroom again you are a victim of this crime even though you weren't on camera,” says Ingham.Ingham says they can work with victims to help them become comfortable doing what they did before the traumatic event.