Local people mourn the loss of a popular restaurant

MEZEPPA, Minn.- A historic building in southern Minnesota was destroyed Sunday morning by a fire. Fire fighters responded to a call around 3 a.m.

W.D.’s Bar & Grill, located at 217 1st Ave. North was a popular place to spend a Friday night.

Now, residents in Mezeppa are mourning the loss of the popular restaurant.

One local, Sam Umbaugh said this place was more than a restaurant.

“It’s heart breaking,” said Umbaugh “When you walk in there everyone knew your name and your order. “

Another person saddened by the loss of the restaurant was John Annen. He tells KIMT that he grabbed a brick from the burned building.

“To perserve memories...this place is historic. There will never be another one like it.”

Fire Chief Brandon Goranson said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.