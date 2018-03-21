Local landfill pushes for more recycling

Scroll for more content...

ELMA, Iowa- With many people thinking about starting spring cleaning, one local landfill is changing their ways to promote more recycling.Those with the Floyd Mitchell Chickasaw Landfill say they want people to start recycling their cardboard rather than putting it in the trash bins, something Ron Linderman of Charles City says he already does.They say it isn’t that they don’t want the cardboard, they just don’t want it in the landfill when it can be recycled and reused.And Linderman says it doesn’t take much time to sort out anyway.“It’s no use putting it in where it is taking up space,” he said. “It doesn't have to be in there, it can be used.”Those with the landfill say if residents don’t have a pickup service there areas where they can drop off their recycling in every town.