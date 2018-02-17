Local kids reacts to Black Panther movie

MASON CITY, Iowa - The hero of the movie is T'Challa also known as the "Black Panther" who is played by actor Chadwick Boseman.

After the death of his father, he returns home as king of Wakanda in East Africa.

When faced with conflict, T'Challa utilizes his powers of speed and strength to protect his country.

A local family was at Cinema West in Mason city to see the and movie and they say they were thrilled.

“He was great in capital American civil war, it was real cool seeing him there and I bet he is going got be even cooler in the movie,” says Drake Badker.

Aiden Hartl has been waiting patiently to go see Black Panther ever since it was first announced.

He and his two brothers are huge fans of marvel movies and superheroes.

But Aiden says this movie is special to him as it showcases African-American characters and heroes and highlights the importance of diversity.

"And it's good for African- American people to kind of finally watch some of the African- American kind of play a part in DC and its kind of cool and I like having the African- Americans in it. It’s kind of nice."

Rochester For Justice took a total of 70 kids to see the movie.