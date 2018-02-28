Local gun shop reacts to ban of assault-style rifles: 'It's not going to do any good'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday their stores will no longer be selling assault-stile rifles, high-capacity magazines, or firearms of any kind to customers under the age of 21.

The company previously removed assault-style rifles from their stores in 2012, but they continued to sell them at their hunting chain, Field & Stream. This time around, the change is across all their stores.

Ralph Hettig owns Wild Goose Sports, Inc. and said this is an easy fix to the problem that won’t work in the long run.

“We banned semi-automatics, we banned high-capacity magazines and it didn't work out,” Hettig said. “There wasn't any change, so they said 'well no sense doing it' but they didn't get on to anything else.”

He said the problem is that people don’t understand what ‘assault rifles’ are.

“If it shoots repeatedly and it's black in color and it's got a pistol grip, must be an assault rifle,” Hettig said. “Well, what happens if you paint them pink and take off the grip you know, does that make it a non-assault rifle?”

Hettig thinks banning guns and magazines doesn’t work, and is a never-ending cycle.

“That is the easy thing to do,” Hettig said. “We're gonna ban all AR-15s or we're gonna ban all magazines over 10 rounds, but it's not going to do any good. You need to get a hold of the individual, somehow change his upbringing, change his morals.”

He said banning guns could lead to more explosives, like bombs or IEDs, being used in future attacks.

In Dick’s Sporting Goods’ letter announcing the new changes, the retailer calls on lawmakers to act. Among the list of recommendations is a ban on assault-style firearms, raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, and banning high-capacity magazines and bump stocks. Bump stocks allow semi-automatic weapons to be fired faster.