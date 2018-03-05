Local gun club hosts gun show

MASON CITY, Iowa – At a time where major retailers are revising their gun policies, a local club is hosting their annual gun show.

Organizers say there were about 50 vendors at the River City Rifle and Pistol Club gun show this weekend.

Chris Blue owns Take a Shot gun shop in West Union and said the current conversation on gun laws actually creates more business for him.

He said he’s sold several AR-15s this weekend. However he said guns shows like this aren’t all about selling guns, but about educating people about guns given the current climate.

“It's really sad what happened down in Florida and things like that can never be justified or quantified,” Blue said, “but the gun didn't do it. A gun is an inanimate object, you know so it's not the gun's fault. It's the person behind it.”

He said fixing our mental health system, strengthening background checks, and enforcing current laws could do a lot to prevent shootings from happening.