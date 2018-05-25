BRITT, Iowa- The group “Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention” is asking Britt city leaders to place a pre-emptive restriction on marijuana. This comes a day after the GHV Teen Council presented a similar proposal to the Garner City Council.
When it comes to building dispensaries or growing operations or growing operations, Donald Tegtmeyer says he doesn’t want to see it in his town, even if it means a new businesses coming to town.
The resolution being presented to Britt leaders would put a ban on using marijuana publicly and ban the construction on marijuana facilities. The draft gets more complicated if the state restricts cities from being able to ban the facilities. The resolution would then give city of Britt control over where the facilities can be built.
With medical marijuana ready for distribution in Iowa December 1, Tegtmeyer says he doesn’t want anything to do with it.
“There wouldn’t be any businesses of selling Marijuana, not at all,” saidTegtmeyer.
City leaders say they are looking to discuss the resolution with the council at the June 4th council meeting.
Related Content
- Local group discusses banning recreational marijuana use in Britt
- Will Colorado ban marijuana again?
- Group discusses public workers retirment
- Britt man sentenced for meth possession
- Traveling war memorial in Britt this weekend
- Utah officials concerned about recreational marijuana shop 3 miles from border
- Marijuana sales margins tilted toward 'recreational' pot in Colorado in 2017, new data shows
- Iowa State's marijuana shirt ban case costs school $1 million
- Colorado governor won't rule out banning marijuana again. Here's why
- Former Britt man pleads not guilty to sex abuse