Local group discusses banning recreational marijuana use in Britt

BRITT, Iowa- The group “Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention” is asking Britt city leaders to place a pre-emptive restriction on marijuana. This comes a day after the GHV Teen Council presented a similar proposal to the Garner City Council.

When it comes to building dispensaries or growing operations or growing operations, Donald Tegtmeyer says he doesn’t want to see it in his town, even if it means a new businesses coming to town.

The resolution being presented to Britt leaders would put a ban on using marijuana publicly and ban the construction on marijuana facilities. The draft gets more complicated if the state restricts cities from being able to ban the facilities. The resolution would then give city of Britt control over where the facilities can be built.

With medical marijuana ready for distribution in Iowa December 1, Tegtmeyer says he doesn’t want anything to do with it.

“There wouldn’t be any businesses of selling Marijuana, not at all,” saidTegtmeyer.

City leaders say they are looking to discuss the resolution with the council at the June 4th council meeting.