Local governments collaborate on water planning

Nine watershed planning partnerships joined the One Watershed, One Plan program.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 6:35 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Water resource management has been planed at the county level.
However, traveling water doesn’t stop in certain counties. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources tell KIMT that water flows according to high and low points on the landscape, not county boundaries.
So the program called One Watershed, One Plan is looking to combine and improve information on existing water plans throughout the state.

The nine new planning areas are:

-Hawk Creek Watershed
-Joe River and Two Rivers Watershed
-Mississippi River Headwaters Watershed
-Nemadji Watershed
-Redeye River Watershed
-Rum River Watershed
-Shell Rock River and Winnebago Watershed

