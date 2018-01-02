Local fire department looks lower residents home insurance costs

PLYMOUTH, Iowa- Thanks to two grants totaling around $9 thousand the Plymouth Fire Department is certified to haul water which means residents in their coverage area could see a decrease in their housing insurance.

Those with the fire department say residents outside of Plymouth who don’t live within 1,000 feet of a hydrant pay more on their home insurance, but because of this certification anyone within 5 road miles of the Plymouth fire department could see a 30%-40% reduction in their costs.

Chief Joe Rowe lives just outside of Plymouth and says he will be impacted by the new change.

“No one wants to pay more for something than they have to,” he said. “I guess growing up on a rural farm outside of this area and seeing rural barn fires, and then when I got on to the department, seeing rural structure fires here all of our rural fire departments around us do this.”

The reduction in costs could go in to effect February 1st.