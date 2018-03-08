Local family farmer speaks at US Senate Committee hearing

Scroll for more content...

WASHINGTON D.C., A family farmer and member of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors testified Thursday in front of a US Senate Committee regarding the Fair Agricultural Reporting Method Act also known as FARM.Kuhn says the bill would allow farmers to stop reporting penalties and emissions of ammonia, hydrogen sulfide and odor which he says come from controlled animal feeding operations.He spoke out against the bill saying the chemicals that are given off do hurt the quality of life of those living near the operations.While he hopes changes are made to the bill, he says he understands why ranchers would want to get rid of these previsions.“If they are required to report air emissions it would be very hard to do,” Kuhn said. “It is not the same situation as thousands of hogs in a CAFO in Iowa.”