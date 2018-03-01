Clear

Local eighth grader on her way to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Northfield eighth grader Ava Becken's winning word was "triturate," meaning to grind to a fine powder.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2018 11:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2018 11:59 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A southern Minnesota student is getting ready to take her spelling skills to our nation's capitol after winning the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee.

Ava Becken, a Northfield eighth grader, spelled "triturate" to take the top prize. The word means to grind to a fine powder.

She'll be on her way to Washington, D.C. at the end of May for the Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Rochester Catholic's Lukas Singer took home the second place trophy.

He said he studied a lot, but wouldn't say exactly how.

"My method is actually top secret so I wouldn't want to give that away," Singer said.

Being runner-up, he's next in line to go to Washington, D.C. if the winner isn't able.

