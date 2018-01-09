Local department gets new fire truck

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - After spending two years planning and customizing, the Clear Lake Fire Department has a new fire engine.

Those with the department say their new rig is designed to fight fires in rural areas and on the interstate.

"How could we make this truck safe for our firefighters on the interstate? Because you know, the interstate just keeps getting busier and busier and unfortunately it's a hazard out there for us," Josh Pokorney, a firefighter with the department, said. "So how can we make sure that we come home safe everyday?"

There's several new features, like a joystick that controls a water pump at the front of the truck.

"It's just like a video game when you're, you know, joy stick and flying an airplane or something back in the day," Pokorney said. "It's going to be really handy for us and it's going to make it so much safer for us out there fighting."

Firefighters will have to be trained to use the new engine, and the department expects it to be out on the streets by February.