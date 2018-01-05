Local company helping to conserve natural gas

MASON CITY, Iowa - The cold weather is leading a local utility company to ask their customers conserve natural gas.

Scroll for more content...

Osage Municipal Utilities General Manager Josh Byrnes says with this cold weather impacting a huge portion of the country, its burning natural gas reserves.

To help elevate the issue and help customers save money, OMU has issued a "critical day status" alert.

It switches them over to an alternative heating source.

"Part of the reason to that we ask people to conserve and switch to standby because I’m also watching to make sure we don't go over our booked amounts because what happens if we go over that booked amount we have to pay that days price at the terminal,” says Bynes.

OMU customers will be on peak alert status until January 8th.