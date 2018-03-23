Clear
National Puppy Day

March 23 is national puppy. Below is some ways to celebrate.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 7:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 7:09 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Friday is a special day, not because it’s Friday but March 23 is national puppy day. KIMT News 3 was at Paws and Claws shelter in Rochester where we met a woman who was on a mission to adopt two puppies.

Jennifer Collazo lives on a farm outside of Rochester. She said that she lost two dogs last year to old age.
“I’m looking to add two more dogs to my family. Two died and left the third one very lonely. So I'm looking for friends for her.”

Collazo said that today is the perfect day to purchase a pet.

“It’s a day to go to the shelter and take in a dog that’s in need...if you can.”

That’s what the nationalpuppyday.com also wants people to do on March 23.

Some other ways nationalpuppyday.com wants you to celebrate.

1. Adopt a puppy from your local shelter, rescue or pure breed rescue organization.
2. Donate money, food and toys to your local shelter.
3. Treat your dog to a nice walk and a tasty treat.

For more ways click here.

