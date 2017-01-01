New Year's Eve safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the ball drops on Sunday, so will the temperatures.

Michael Vogel is the manager at Dooley's Pub. He encourages people going out downtown to talk advantage of the infrastructure.

"Come straight from home, you can park in the parking ramp across from our bar and take our skyway to our stairway," he said. "That way you're never really out in the elements."

His business won't have a coat check on New Year's Eve but he still said dressing warm is important.

"And, you know, we can keep people inside because of the elements and wait for cabs," he said.

When it comes to avoiding wait for cabs, especially if it might be outside, try leaving shortly after midnight.

"The bars close at 2 a.m. so a lot of folks will wait until that bar close and then, you know, there's a mad rush to get cabs. So, you know, I recommend...maybe have a plan to go home 12:30, 1 o' clock, kind of beat the rush," Adam Pierce, manager of Yellow Cab of Rochester, said.

In order to provide safe rides to party-goers on New Year's Eve, the company is upping its four cabs on a typical Sunday, to 25 cabs.

Both businesses said so many options to get home exist, drunk driving shouldn't be one.

In addition to cabs, ride-sharing services are available. Designated driving services, which will take someone and his or her car home, are also available.

When it comes to staying safe while still out, local businesses said the good old buddy system is still a good one.

"Have that partner with you, almost like grade school. You know, it's like, 'let's meet at 1:30 at a certain part of the bar," Vogel said.