Local businesses close early Monday due to snow

MASON CITY, Iowa - Monday's weather had schools cancelling classes and even local businesses closing their offices early.

One business that decided to close their doors early was American Realty and Managment.

Collier Marinos, a property manager, said safety and road conditions are the main factors in their decision, for both their workers and clients.

"Having maintenance try to drive down the residential streets when they're not plowed," Marinos said, "We just don't want them sliding, possibly getting into an accident, hitting somebody else's car, or slipping and falling."

Marinos said with their business, another factors that goes into it is the fact that city plows work on the highways and main roads first, and then work their way towards residential roads.

"I'd say if you don't have to go anywhere, don't.," Jim Marinos said, "Especially if this starts to freeze up, it's very slick."

Businesses expect to have normal business hours on Tuesday.