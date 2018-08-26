Clear

Local business gives free haircuts ahead of back to school

It's the barbershop's way of giving back to the community.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Adrin's Sports Barbershop is helping families cut down on back to school costs. 

On Sunday, it gave about 80 free haircuts to kids and teens heading back to school. Employees were happy to help families out.

"Just seeing the smiles on the kids faces when they get up and they got a nice haircut and a sharp line so they can look fresh for the next day of school," Antewan Webber, manager at Adrin's Sports Barbershop, said. 

This is the barbershop's second year doing this. It does it to give back to the Rochester community. Webber, a father himself, knows just how costly haircuts for kids can be.

"If you have three or four kids, that can be $60 to $80 that can go towards their school or something else, or even their lunch funds," he said. 

Adrin's Sports Barbershop plans to give free haircuts for next year's back to school season. 

