Local business causing neighborhood concerns

ORONOCO, Minn. - A local business is causing headaches for residents that live near it.

Brandon Evans lives right next door to Oronoco Auto Parts.

He tells KIMT the business uses one of their buildings to crush metal into scrap. It makes for heavy truck traffic and lots of noise around the salvage yard at all hours of the day.

Evans said these are things him and his neighbors didn't sign up for.

"We expected there to be some noise," Evans said, "but you know we don't expect to be woken up everyday. We don't expect to be, you know, hearing and feeling the whole house rattle from them dropping dumpsters."

The city has sent letters to the business about violations, but not citations or fines.

KIMT called Oronoco Auto Parts for comment, and have yet to hear back.