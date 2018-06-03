Clear

Local business causing neighborhood concerns

Residents who live near Oronoco Auto Parts are voicing their concerns about heavy truck traffic and loud noises.

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ORONOCO, Minn. - A local business is causing headaches for residents that live near it.

Scroll for more content...

Brandon Evans lives right next door to Oronoco Auto Parts.

He tells KIMT the business uses one of their buildings to crush metal into scrap. It makes for heavy truck traffic and lots of noise around the salvage yard at all hours of the day.

Evans said these are things him and his neighbors didn't sign up for.

"We expected there to be some noise," Evans said, "but you know we don't expect to be woken up everyday. We don't expect to be, you know, hearing and feeling the whole house rattle from them dropping dumpsters."

The city has sent letters to the business about violations, but not citations or fines.

KIMT called Oronoco Auto Parts for comment, and have yet to hear back.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Temperatures will warm up for the beginning of the week as we track additional storm chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events