Local boy enjoys a day of sledding

MASON CITY, Iowa - In the event of the snow storm, schools and local businesses were closed to keep everyone safe.

But the storm didn't stop one local boy from having fun.

Mason City resident Jordan Romaine was ecstatic when he found out he could have a full day of sledding in the parking lot near his home.

He says he stays safe while sledding by dressing in layers, wearing boots and watching out for cars.

“I usually make sure I got grip and I look both ways when I am crossing the street because people do not stop.”

Romaine says he uses the KIMT app to make sure he and his family were up to date on weather alerts.