Local apple orchard launches new attraction

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local apple orchard is getting creative to drawn in large crowds this fall.
This comes after a hail storm in June damaged some of the apples at Sekapp Orchard.
Fred Kappauf is the owner and operator of Sekapp Orchard. With more than 7,000 trees, it’s a lot to keep track of.
“The apples really come into season though labor day weekend,” Kappauf said. “The Honeycrisp are coming in right now, we've got nice Zestar. There's a couple different cooking apples, some pears, some plums.”
To keep people on their toes, the thought of something new: an apple launcher.
For $5, you can get a basket of apples to launch at numbered signs in a field.
The fun doesn’t stop there. Kappauf actually stands out in the field and acts as a moving target.
“I come out here and play a moving target for the kids to shoot at and the moms and dads,” Kappauf said. “It's pretty fun, you know we make a good game out of it.”
Sekapp Orchard is open seven days a week, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
