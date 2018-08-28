Clear

Local Veterans remember Senator McCain

Local veterans remember Senator McCain.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 10:20 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It’s a legacy that will live on, that of US Senator John McCain.
Today, KIMT spoke to veterans about the legacy of the Vietnam War vet.
Floyd Riester is the commander at the Rochester’s VFW Post 1215.
He tells KIMT that the his contribution to this country will live on in the history books.
“McCain to me was an American icon,” said the commander.
We also spoke to a man who met McCain.
“He was like an old friend,” said Scott Eggert.
Eggert is the National Commander for POW-MIA Riders Association.
He said the senator and his own grandfather had a lot in common, surviving being prisoners.
Eggert adds his grandfather and McCain share similar traits.
“Even though we have a disagreement about something and we don’t see eye to eye it doesn’t mean I have to hate you,” said Eggert.

