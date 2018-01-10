wx_icon Mason City 31°

Local Sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, January 9th

Highlights from CL triangular, Lourdes/KM BB, Mayo/Century BB, NI/GHV GB

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 11:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore

HS GB

Blooming Prairie 56, NRHEG 54
Alden-Conger 80, Madelia 38
St. Ansgar 48, Central Springs 43
Rockford 62, N-P 30
Lourdes 68, K-M 57
L-P 50, Grand Meadow 25
St. Ansgar 52, Central Springs 42
Austin 72, Mankato East 62
Hayfield 51, Goodhue 45
GHV 54, North Iowa 37
Schaefer Academy 49, G-E 16
North Union 55, GL 53 oT
Southland 64, LaCrescent 49

HS BB
Newman 67, Osage 65
Johnston 71, Mason City 40
North Butler 41, N-K 31
Z-M 75, Triton 50
PEM 64, Fillmore Central 51
GHV 76, North Iowa 41
Austin 81, Mankato East 74
West Hancock54, Lake Mills 52
NRHEG 57, BP 50
Charles City 70, New Hampton 48

