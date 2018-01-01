Local Sports scores/highlights from Friday, January 12th

IA BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, IKM-Manning 51 Akron-Westfield 81, Hinton 52 Alburnett 77, Cedar Valley Christian School 27 Algona 65, Iowa Falls-Alden 59 Allen, Neb. 52, Whiting 22 Alta/Aurelia 55, South Central Calhoun 48 Ames 56, Southeast Polk 39 Ankeny Centennial 62, Waukee 55 Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Hudson 42 Ar-We-Va, Westside 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 68, Central Clinton, DeWitt 45 Bondurant Farrar 67, Perry 52 Boone 65, ADM, Adel 53 Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, CAM, Anita 46 Calamus-Wheatland 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 47 Carlisle 74, Carroll 72 Cascade,Western Dubuque 60, North Cedar, Stanwood 33 Cedar Falls 67, Dubuque, Senior 57 Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Iowa City High 43 Center Point-Urbana 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 35 Central City 60, Midland, Wyoming 18 Central Decatur, Leon 80, Southwest Valley 57 Charles City 54, Decorah 35 Colfax-Mingo 67, Tri-County, Thornburg 47 Colo-NESCO 67, North Tama, Traer 55 Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 75, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, 2OT Creston 77, Denison-Schleswig 65 Crestwood, Cresco 55, Oelwein 30 Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Pella 52 Davenport, North 58, Assumption, Davenport 55 Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 33 Dike-New Hartford 66, Denver 59 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 68, Marshalltown 44 Durant-Bennett 80, Wilton 71 East Sac County 61, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 52 Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Maquoketa 48 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 80, Glidden-Ralston 45 Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Clarinda Academy 60 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54, Forest City 51 Gilbert 59, North Polk, Alleman 57 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, AGWSR, Ackley 40 Grand View Christian 75, Lynnville-Sully 62 Harlan 75, Clarinda 41 Harris-Lake Park 76, Clay Central-Everly 40 Iowa City West 73, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50 Jesup 54, Union Community, LaPorte City 36 Johnston 51, Fort Dodge 47 Keota 72, B-G-M, Brooklyn 61 Knoxville 74, Clarke, Osceola 56 Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Red Oak 49 Lake Mills 62, Belmond-Klemme 38 Lawton-Bronson 62, West Monona, Onawa 61, OT Lewis Central 59, Atlantic 54 Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Dubuque, Hempstead 56 Lisbon 78, Edgewood-Colesburg 64 Logan-Magnolia 71, Audubon 34 Louisa-Muscatine 55, Lone Tree 44 Manson Northwest Webster 62, Emmetsburg 43 Marion 60, Clear Creek-Amana 37 Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 72, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 41 Martensdale-St. Marys 90, Lenox 23 MFL-Mar-Mac 92, Kee, Lansing 53 Missouri Valley 48, Griswold 44, OT Montezuma 76, Iowa Valley, Marengo 38 MVAO-CO-U 77, Siouxland Community Christian 48 Nashua-Plainfield 56, Northwood-Kensett 33 New London 54, Van Buren, Keosauqua 39 Newton 66, Pella Christian 61 North Linn, Troy Mills 96, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56 North Mahaska, New Sharon 50, English Valleys, North English 28 Northeast, Goose Lake 62, Monticello 56 OA-BCIG 67, Ridge View 37 Ogden 77, AC/GC 67 Osage 57, Central Springs 34 PAC-LM 71, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58 PCM, Monroe 50, Roland-Story, Story City 49 Pleasantville 63, Nodaway Valley 56 Rockford 50, West Fork, Sheffield 44 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40 Sheldon 59, Boyden-Hull 37 Sidney 75, Essex 31 Sigourney 56, H-L-V, Victor 39 Sioux Center 89, Rock Valley 65 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 74, Southeast Valley 36 Sioux City, East 89, Sioux City, North 50 South Hamilton, Jewell 65, Nevada 56 South O'Brien, Paullina 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 21 Spirit Lake 65, Cherokee, Washington 31 St. Mary's, Remsen 44, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35 Stanton 59, East Mills 54 Treynor 48, Tri-Center, Neola 33 Unity Christian, Orange City 64, West Sioux, Hawarden 51 Urbandale 59, Mason City 51 Valley, West Des Moines 56, Ankeny 44 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 71, Sumner-Fredericksburg 33 Waterloo, West 80, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53 Waverly-Shell Rock 67, Iowa City Liberty High School 38 Webster City 75, Hampton-Dumont 45 West Burlington 73, Danville 66 West Delaware, Manchester 57, Anamosa 43 Western Christian, Hull 64, LeMars 45 Westwood, Sloan 45, River Valley, Correctionville 43 Winterset 76, Ballard 62 Woodbine 61, West Harrison, Mondamin 51 MAC Shootout Glenwood 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55 Underwood 71, Riverside, Oakland 37

IA GIRLS BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 84, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35 Akron-Westfield 53, Hinton 29 Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 33 Allen, Neb. 51, Whiting 38 Ankeny Centennial 52, Waukee 50 Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Hudson 44 Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34 B-G-M, Brooklyn 49, Keota 45 Ballard 52, Winterset 28 Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 68, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53 Bondurant Farrar 40, Perry 36, OT Boone 74, ADM, Adel 48 Boyden-Hull 57, Sheldon 43 Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, CAM, Anita 49 Camanche 54, Bellevue 51 Cascade,Western Dubuque 41, North Cedar, Stanwood 39 Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62, Waterloo, West 61 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 73, Wahlert, Dubuque 54 Central Decatur, Leon 68, Southwest Valley 21 Central Elkader 45, North Fayette Valley 43 Central Lee, Donnellson 70, Eldon Cardinal 23 Cherokee, Washington 67, Spirit Lake 39 Clarksville 58, Waterloo Christian School 15 Clear Lake 57, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 16 Colfax-Mingo 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 35 College Springs South Page 58, Heartland Christian 40 Colo-NESCO 65, North Tama, Traer 24 Crestwood, Cresco 87, Oelwein 25 Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Pella 51 Davenport, North 72, Assumption, Davenport 57 Denison-Schleswig 53, Creston 43 Des Moines Christian 59, Woodward-Granger 32 Diagonal 86, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 22 Dike-New Hartford 77, Denver 53 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 86, Marshalltown 22 Dubuque, Hempstead 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 27 Dunkerton 32, Tripoli 30 East Buchanan, Winthrop 63, Calamus-Wheatland 37 East Sac County 66, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 40 Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Lisbon 44 Epworth, Western Dubuque 66, Maquoketa 35 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, Glidden-Ralston 39 Forest City 48, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 34 Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 45, St. Mary's, Remsen 32 George-Little Rock 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53 Grundy Center 58, East Marshall, LeGrand 29 Harlan 77, Clarinda 37 Harris-Lake Park 45, Clay Central-Everly 32 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Trinity Christian High School 17 Highland, Riverside 53, Winfield-Mount Union 47 IKM-Manning 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 36 Interstate 35,Truro 47, East Union, Afton 24 Iowa City High 72, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46 Iowa City West 72, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50 Janesville 77, Latimer CAL 4 Johnston 74, Fort Dodge 39 Kingsley-Pierson 60, Woodbury Central, Moville 51 Knoxville 46, Clarke, Osceola 36 LeMars 49, Western Christian, Hull 48 Lewis Central 67, Atlantic 24 Logan-Magnolia 79, Audubon 20 Lynnville-Sully 57, Grand View Christian 32 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 42 Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Lenox 43 Mason City 80, Urbandale 74 Montezuma 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 21 Moulton-Udell 49, Melcher-Dallas 36 Murray 56, Iowa Christian Academy 17 Nashua-Plainfield 39, Northwood-Kensett 27 Nevada 76, South Hamilton, Jewell 41 Newell-Fonda 81, West Bend-Mallard 42 Nodaway Valley 43, Pleasantville 27 North Butler, Greene 59, Newman Catholic, Mason City 56 North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 17 North Polk, Alleman 52, Gilbert 41 North Union 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 26 Notre Dame, Burlington 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23 Okoboji, Milford 60, West Lyon, Inwood 43 Osage 50, Central Springs 30 Ottumwa 70, Des Moines, Hoover 32 Pella Christian 60, Newton 38 Pleasant Valley 61, Muscatine 24 Red Oak 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 54 Ridge View 62, OA-BCIG 43 Ruthven-Ayrshire 54, PAC-LM 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 42 Sidney 70, Essex 36 Sigourney 70, H-L-V, Victor 21 Sioux Center 82, Rock Valley 55 Siouxland Community Christian 50, MVAO-CO-U 36 South Central Calhoun 59, Alta/Aurelia 46 South O'Brien, Paullina 49, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 26 South Tama County, Tama 61, Benton Community 54 South Winneshiek, Calmar 51, West Central, Maynard 38 Southeast Polk 68, Ames 56, OT Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, Bedford 36 Stanton 27, East Mills 24 Storm Lake 85, Estherville Lincoln Central 80, OT Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 24 Treynor 61, Tri-Center, Neola 21 Unity Christian, Orange City 57, West Sioux, Hawarden 47 Van Buren, Keosauqua 73, New London 31 Wapello 72, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 47 Waukon 61, New Hampton 47 Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Iowa City Liberty High School 32 Webster City 41, Hampton-Dumont 35 West Fork, Sheffield 42, Rockford 24 West Monona, Onawa 68, Lawton-Bronson 39 Westwood, Sloan 66, River Valley, Correctionville 23 MAC Shootout St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53, Glenwood 45

MN BOYS HOCKEY

Alexandria 4, Mankato West 0 Burnsville 3, Farmington 2 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Eden Prairie 3 Ely/Northeast Range 9, Bagley/Fosston 8, OT Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 4, New Prague 1 Orono 8, Waconia 2 Pine City Area 2, St. Paul Highland Park 1 Princeton 7, North Shore Storm 1 Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, Dodge County 2 GIRLS HOCKEY Alexandria 4, Rogers 3, OT Brainerd/Little Falls/Pillager 2, Thief River Falls 1 Buffalo/Maple Lake Bison 5, St. Francis/North Branch 2 Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 3, Dodge County 0 Faribault/Bethlehem Academy 6, Austin/Austin Pacelli 0 Forest Lake 7, Duluth Northern Stars 0 Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Elk River/Zimmerman 2 Hibbing/Chisholm 9, Crookston Pirates 1 International Falls 10, Park Rapids Area 0 Mahtomedi 4, Simley 0 Moorhead 0, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, OT (tie) New Prague 6, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 3 North Wright County 3, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0 Owatonna 4, Rochester Mayo 2 River Lakes 2, Bemidji 1 South St. Paul 5, Henry Sibley 1 St. Paul Blades 5, Mankato East/Loyola 4 Warroad 2, East Grand Forks 0

MN BOYS BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup 89, Northern Cass, N.D. 58 Albany 66, Foley 51 Alexandria 70, Brainerd 58 Apple Valley 89, Shakopee 81 Barnesville 65, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 48 Barnum 68, McGregor 48 Bethlehem Academy 56, Maple River 51 Blake 56, St. Paul Academy 54 Blue Earth Area 79, New Ulm 77, 2OT Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 64, Southland 41 Braham 87, Ogilvie 24 Browerville/Eagle Valley 61, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 51 Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 67, Wabasso 50 Byron 44, Goodhue 38 Central Minnesota Christian 57, Yellow Medicine East 47 Chanhassen 70, Waconia 67 Christ's Household of Faith 71, Hope Academy 37 Deer River 70, Eveleth-Gilbert 46 Detroit Lakes 69, Crosby-Ironton 47 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52, Warroad 47 Dover-Eyota 54, Fillmore Central 40 East Central 72, Aitkin 46 Eden Prairie 83, Minnetonka 57 Ely 66, Nashwauk-Keewatin 57 Farmington 65, Eastview 47 Fergus Falls 94, Thief River Falls 36 Fertile-Beltrami 58, Climax/Fisher 26 Floodwood 63, Two Harbors 56 Fond du Lac Ojibwe 73, Chisholm 70 Forest Lake 83, Park (Cottage Grove) 67 Greenway 83, Cherry 19 Hastings 71, South St. Paul 61 Henning 69, Bertha-Hewitt 35 Henry Sibley 78, Hill-Murray 59 Holy Family Catholic 85, Jordan 55 Hopkins 77, Wayzata 70 Kasson-Mantorville 51, Cannon Falls 38 Kimball 55, Holdingford 53, OT Kingsland 55, Grand Meadow 53 Kittson County Central 55, Northern Freeze 44 Lac qui Parle Valley 68, Montevideo 53 Lake City 83, Hayfield 32 Lakeville South 54, Eagan 33 LeRoy-Ostrander 60, Blooming Prairie 53 Litchfield 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 35 Mankato East 70, Albert Lea 22 Mankato West 79, Red Wing 48 Maple Grove 87, Moorhead 67 Mayer Lutheran 76, Belle Plaine 61 Minneapolis North 95, Minneapolis South 43 Minneapolis Washburn 83, Minneapolis Southwest 52 Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 51 Monticello 71, Big Lake 55 Moose Lake/Willow River 62, Cromwell 50 Mounds View 48, Stillwater 42 New Richland-H-E-G 63, United South Central 56 New Ulm Cathedral 66, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63 North Woods 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 38 Norwood-Young America 53, LeSueur-Henderson 51 Nova Classical Academy 82, Learning for Leadership Charter 67 Owatonna 66, Faribault 26 Pine Island 51, Kenyon-Wanamingo 31 Pipestone 80, Redwood Valley 73 Prairie Seeds Academy 80, Community of Peace 57 Princeton 67, Chisago Lakes 51 Providence Academy 61, Mounds Park Academy 49 Red Lake 77, Pine River-Backus 76 Red Lake County 66, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32 Rochester Century 77, Winona 58 Rochester John Marshall 71, Northfield 67 Rochester Lourdes 87, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 84 Rockford 86, New London-Spicer 84, OT Rogers 65, Cambridge-Isanti 62 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41 Schaeffer Academy 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 61 Sebeka 69, Onamia 45 Sibley East 54, Tri-City United 52 Silver Bay 48, Cook County 31 Sleepy Eye 76, G-F-W 56 Southwest Christian (Chaska) 65, New Life Academy 64 Spectrum 70, West Lutheran 39 St. Charles 74, La Crescent 60 St. Cloud Apollo 67, Rocori 51 St. Cloud Tech 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 36 St. Croix Prep 55, PACT Charter 52 St. Michael-Albertville 52, St. Francis 40 St. Paul Como Park 65, St. Paul Harding 46 St. Peter 64, St. James Area 61 St. Thomas Academy 68, Simley 59 Swanville 61, Upsala 57 Waseca 71, Fairmont 54 Westbrook-Walnut Grove 76, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42 Willmar 89, Sauk Rapids-Rice 83, 2OT Woodbury 60, White Bear Lake 53 Worthington 80, Windom 67

MN GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aitkin 78, Duluth Denfeld 26 Annandale 54, Watertown-Mayer 41 Apple Valley 48, Shakopee 43 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 83, Paynesville 30 Benilde-St. Margaret's 56, Richfield 48 Big Lake 60, Monticello 37 Blake 53, St. Paul Academy 40 Bloomington Kennedy 45, Bloomington Jefferson 42 BOLD 71, Melrose 60 Brainerd 72, Bemidji 56 Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57, New Ulm Cathedral 39 Chanhassen 63, St. Louis Park 59 Cherry 67, Proctor 60 Chisago Lakes 58, Princeton 39 Clearbrook-Gonvick 49, Pine River-Backus 41 Crookston 53, Virginia 41 Crosby-Ironton 83, Detroit Lakes 67 DeLaSalle 70, Columbia Heights 27 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 62, Hawley 47 Dover-Eyota 79, Fillmore Central 57 Duluth Marshall 52, Duluth East 33 East Central 56, Onamia 23 Eastview 55, Farmington 34 Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28 Edgerton 38, Adrian 32 Fertile-Beltrami 59, Climax/Fisher 54 Floodwood 43, Two Harbors 37 Floodwood 43, Two Harbors 37 Frazee 60, Breckenridge 58, OT G-F-W 80, LeSueur-Henderson 54 Glencoe-Silver Lake 47, Litchfield 25 Glenville-Emmons 42, LeRoy-Ostrander 37 Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 82, Kittson County Central 53 Grand Rapids 69, East Grand Forks 53 Hastings 61, South St. Paul 21 Hayfield 56, Lake City 46 Hill-Murray 60, Henry Sibley 31 Holy Angels 72, St. Anthony 51 Isle 49, Hinckley-Finlayson 45 Kasson-Mantorville 43, Cannon Falls 26 Lake Park-Audubon 51, Mahnomen-Waubun 31 Little Falls 62, Mora 46 Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66, Schaeffer Academy 40 MACCRAY 36, Lakeview 30 Maple Grove 70, Moorhead 35 Maple Lake 50, Holdingford 48 Maple River 53, Bethlehem Academy 22 Maranatha Christian 86, Heritage Christian Academy 68 Medford 62, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42 Milaca 67, Foley 50 Minneapolis South 52, Minneapolis North 47 Minneapolis Southwest 38, Minneapolis Washburn 35 Minnehaha Academy 67, Breck 23 Minneota 76, Dawson-Boyd 49 Minnetonka 57, Eden Prairie 46 Montevideo 58, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 47, Benson 31 Mounds Park Academy 68, Providence Academy 30 Mountain Lake Area 65, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 37 Murray County Central 59, Ellsworth 29 New London-Spicer 70, Rockford 34 New Richland-H-E-G 60, United South Central 29 New Ulm 61, Blue Earth Area 21 New York Mills 62, Battle Lake 28 Owatonna 56, Faribault 55 Park (Cottage Grove) 58, Forest Lake 52 Park Christian (Moorhead) 56, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 39 Park Rapids 72, Staples-Motley 52 Perham 46, Pelican Rapids 43 Pine Island 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48 Pipestone 52, Redwood Valley 41 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59, Rushford-Peterson 33 Prior Lake 76, Burnsville 62 Randolph 52, Grand Meadow 45 Red Wing 66, Mankato West 44 Robbinsdale Cooper 68, Chaska 64 Rogers 65, Cambridge-Isanti 40 Roseau 78, Pequot Lakes 48 Roseville 56, East Ridge 34 Rush City 51, Pine City 49 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37 Sauk Centre 64, Minnewaska 38 Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, Braham 36 Silver Bay 33, Cook County 31 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 54, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53 Southwest Minnesota Christian 102, Fulda 31 Spring Grove 60, Lanesboro 28 St. Agnes 67, Fridley 61 St. Charles 66, La Crescent 30 St. Clair 65, Nicollet/Loyola 52 St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Becker 62 St. Croix Lutheran 66, Visitation 35 St. Paul Como Park 85, St. Paul Harding 35 St. Paul Highland Park 48, St. Paul Washington 38 St. Peter 50, St. James Area 9 Stillwater 79, Mounds View 50 Swanville 74, Bertha-Hewitt 53 Thief River Falls 57, Hibbing 37 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59, Lac qui Parle Valley 58 Wabasso 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 37 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70, Cass Lake-Bena 58 Wayzata 70, Hopkins 66 West Central 70, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 66, OT Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 62, Ortonville 38 Willmar 63, St. Cloud Tech 36 Winona 70, Rochester Century 63 Winona Cotter 73, Southland 56 Woodbury 60, White Bear Lake 44 Worthington 62, Windom 29 Yellow Medicine East 77, Central Minnesota Christian 52 Zimmerman 49, Albany 46