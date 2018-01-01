Local Native American speaks out on changing Mohawk name

Scroll for more content...

ROCKFORD, Iowa- After a Mason City mom with four children of Native American decent sent a letter to the school board asking them to change the Mohawk name, one local Native American is speaking out.Timothy Reese of Rockford is part of the Lakota Sioux tribe and graduated from RRMR. He says he understands why Le Anne Clausen de Montes wants to see changes in the school, but says he disagrees.Reese says he once dressed up in native garb to represent his school something the local native community honored as much as he did.“I had a ceremony and everything,” says Reese. “I got all my stuff blessed; I had a red bandana, I had my shirt, I did have standard blue jeans on, but that is part of modernization and I did have my moccasins on, and everything was blessed.”While Reese says many of the schools in our area including Mason City, Forest City and RRMR respect the Native American community, he says there is one piece of his heritage he wants to keep sacred.“The only time you will see me every upset is when people are wearing head dresses and stuff,” he said. “That really is important to us and that is an important ceremony to us. That is the only time you will see me get upset. When non-native people are running around wearing head dresses making themselves look like idiots.”