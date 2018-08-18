Clear

Local Heroes Days

A local business puts on 3-day event honoring local heroes for the 9th consecutive year

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 9:44 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Universal RV and Marine is hosting its 9th annual Local Heroes Days Thursday through Saturday.

Veterans, first responders, and educators are honored at the event featuring booths, food, military and first responder vehicles of past and present, and other activities.

Korean War Veteran Lester Griebenow found something familiar at the event: the same kind of cannon he operated during his service. "It's a blessing. I'm just thrilled to see that there's still some on Earth and that they're still showing it, that it hasn't become scrap iron," he says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events