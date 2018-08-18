ROCHESTER, Minn. - Universal RV and Marine is hosting its 9th annual Local Heroes Days Thursday through Saturday.

Veterans, first responders, and educators are honored at the event featuring booths, food, military and first responder vehicles of past and present, and other activities.

Korean War Veteran Lester Griebenow found something familiar at the event: the same kind of cannon he operated during his service. "It's a blessing. I'm just thrilled to see that there's still some on Earth and that they're still showing it, that it hasn't become scrap iron," he says.