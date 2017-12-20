Guilty verdict in Whaley murder trial

UPDATE: A jury of 12 found Larry Whaley guilty of second degree murder Thursday.

The family of Samantha Teeter packed the courtroom every day of the trial.

“Happy, we got justice for Sammy,” Teeter said.

Seeing Larry Whaley be told he's guilty of second degree murder was a moment David Teeter, Samantha's father has been waiting for.

“I was hoping for the second degree murder because I knew if it’s a 35 year minimum he will be 96, 97 years old and that's where we want him to be,” Teeter said.

Teeter says sitting through court as not easy.

“It was hard, emotional but closure at the same time,” Teeter said.

Helping with that closure he says was seeing all the support his daughter was getting.

“It was nice, it was more than I expected to take five days out of your life for anyone is hard,” Teeter said.

In the end when asked how much he misses his daughter who's a mother, a friend, a woman who never saw her life ending this way, he broke down with a message.

“Keep your kids close, it could happen to anyone,” Teeter said.

The jury began its deliberations at 1 pm Thursday and took just a couple of hours to declary Whaley guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 6 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Previous story below

MASON CITY, Iowa - The second-degree murder trial of Larry Whaley, accused of killing 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in December of 2016, has entered its fourth day and was sent to the jury around 1 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, investigator Terrance Prochaska took the stand and described to the jury what Whaley said to him hours after Whaley shot Teeter through his apartment door. Prochaska says Whaley told him right away he bought a gun to protect himself from a former roommate who he had just evicted.

On Tuesday, county attorney Carlyle Dalen said to the jury that Whaley “shot through his closed apartment door at another person, he used a gun because he meant business."

