Day 3 of Whaley murder trial: 'He thought the door was starting to open briefly for a bit, then he said he fired two more rounds'

MASON CITY, Iowa - The second-degree murder trial of Larry Whaley has entered its third day.

Whaley is accused of killing 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in December or 2016.

Mason City police investigator Terrance Prochaska took the stand.

He described to the jury what Whaley said to him hours after Whaley shot Teeter through his apartment door. Prochaska says Whaley told him right away he bought a gun to protect himself from a former roommate who he had just evicted.

Whaley told Prochaska that the former roommate still had a key. Prochaska described Whaley saying he was on the couch around 4 a.m. when he saw the knob of his apartment start to turn, then heard knocking. That's when the shot that later killed Teeter were fired.

“He said he yelled to get back from the door, he saw the top lock being manipulated. He said he thought the door was starting to open briefly for a bit, then he said he fired two more rounds,” Prochaska said.

Prochaska said what was interesting is that from the couch where Whaley said he was seated the door knob could not be seen. The defense pointed out that Prochaska was the one who told Whaley he had shot Teeter and that she wasn't doing well.

Teeter died from her injuries two days later.

