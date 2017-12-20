Literacy Hub coming soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is used to opening books, but soon it's opening a Literacy Hub.

Scroll for more content...

Construction for the hub is underway. The area will consist of two tutoring rooms and a resource area. Gail Harris is the Rochester Reading Champions Coordinator for the Rochester Library. Rochester Reading Champions is a program at the library that helps tutor underserved struggling readers in the community.

She said the hub will also be another resource helping people with literacy. It will consist of new items the library has never had before like decodable books.

"Decodable readers are readers where you can sound out each of the words. And leveled readers are readers where they've taken the language and have made them accessible at different levels for reading," Harris said. "They cost quite a lot, and people in our community will be able to check them out for free."

Harris said it will also help kids maintain studies over break.

"Last summer we used so many other rooms here at the library, we kind of maxed out the rooms that were available here," Harris said. "So these rooms are really going to help us maintain that consistency over the summer so that the kids don't experience that slide. In fact they can even grow over the summer."

The construction is estimated to cost about $53,000 and is funded by the City of Rochester, Mayo Clinic, IBM Corporation, the Jim and Judy Sloan Family Foundation, Rochester Area Foundation, the Rochester Public Library Foundation, and community donations.

The Literacy Hub is expected to open in January 2018.