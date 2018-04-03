Lindaman facing charge of tampering with witnesses or jurors

Scroll for more content...
Lindaman was arrested Friday for tampering with witnesses or jurors and has since posted $2,000 bond.
Lindaman’s most recent Floyd County sexual abuse trial ended in a mistrial in Franklin County, and he is now scheduled to stand trial in Cerro Gordo County beginning Monday, April 9.
Lindaman, 62, of Charles City was convicted of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy, but that conviction was overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court because it said Lindaman should not have been allowed to act as his own attorney.
A second trial was moved to Franklin County but it ended in a mistrial on February 23 when a witness mentioned Lindaman’s criminal history.