Lindaman facing charge of tampering with witnesses or jurors

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Doug Lindaman is facing a new charge as he awaits his third sexual abuse trial.Lindaman was arrested Friday for tampering with witnesses or jurors and has since posted $2,000 bond.Lindaman’s most recent Floyd County sexual abuse trial, and he is now scheduled to stand trial in Cerro Gordo County beginning Monday, April 9.Lindaman, 62, of Charles City was convicted of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy, but that conviction was overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court because it said Lindaman should not have been allowed to act as his own attorney.A second trial was moved to Franklin County but it ended in a mistrial on February 23 when a witness mentioned Lindaman’s criminal history.